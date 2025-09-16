Porsche unveils unbelievable new in-car entertainment option — here's everything you need to know

The 2026 Porsche Macan EV also has some more practical additions.

The crew at Electrek showed off a fun feature included in an upcoming Porsche electric vehicle.

The 2026 Porsche Macan EV includes a game that allows drivers to duke it out on the dash display while the car is parked.

The popular mobile app developer Gameloft has titles available to play through the Porsche App Center. They're complete with support for multiplayer, hardware or smartphone controllers, and Bluetooth audio.

The 2026 Porsche Macan EV has a handful of more practical additions compared to last year's model. There's a new camera view close to the front bumper, which would otherwise be out of the driver's sight.

Trained Parking allows owners to record parking routines, which can then be repeated as needed. Along that vein, the new Reversing Assist remembers the last 160 feet driven so it can retread its path in reverse. This is ideal for narrow routes when turning around isn't an option.

The new Macan can be unlocked from a variety of smart devices, and the built-in voice assistant has been upgraded. Towing capacity has been increased by 1,100 pounds, too.

While these bells and whistles make for a comfortable ride, electric vehicles are also good for your health.

Gas cars emit a range of pollutants that directly affect passengers. Those pollutants are also going into the atmosphere, exacerbating destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. In turn, those disasters translate into rises in food and housing costs.

EVs don't only help tamp down those pricey trends, they're also less expensive to run than gas-guzzlers. If you're interested in doubling down on lowering fuel costs, domestic solar energy is just about the cheapest you can get.

