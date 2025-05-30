Startup announces nearly $15 million project that can create powerful batteries from toxic material: 'Can be scaled globally'

One of the products Exterra can make with asbestos waste is nickel concentrate, which is used to manufacture EV batteries.

Canadian company Exterra Carbon Solutions has launched a project to transform waste from the world's largest asbestos mine into electric vehicle battery materials.

As Interesting Engineering reported, this decarbonization startup is building the largest facility in the world for processing asbestos mine waste. The facility will be located in Quebec, where the world's largest open-pit asbestos mine once operated.

Exterra aims to neutralize asbestos fibers from old mining waste and safely convert them into valuable, carbon-neutral new materials. Exterra raised 20 million Canadian dollars (about $14.5 million) from private investors and Quebec government for the project.

The startup's method of repurposing asbestos waste involves capturing carbon through mineralization. This process turns carbon dioxide gas into a solid mineral and holds promise for global decarbonization efforts.

To test its technology, Exterra launched a pre-commercial pilot program. The company powers its entire operations by renewable energy and offers a sustainable solution for the health and environmental impacts of asbestos mining in the past.

Asbestos was once the go-to material for insulation, fireproofing, construction materials, car parts, and household products. However, health concerns arose in the early 20th century because of its direct links to lung disease and cancer.

In Quebec alone, an estimated 800 million metric tonnes (over 880 million U.S. tons) of asbestos mining waste remains, even though the local mine ceased operations in 2012.

"We are currently developing a pre-commercial facility in Val-des-Sources that will tap into Québec's 800 million tonnes of asbestos mine tailings — about a third of all AMT in North America," Exterra co-founder and CEO Olivier Dufresne said. "Our technology to revitalize mine sites will transform the local industry and can be scaled globally."

What's especially promising about this new toxic waste repurposing project is its role in creating EV battery components. One of the products Exterra can make with asbestos waste is nickel concentrate, which is used to manufacture EV batteries.

Better yet, the project could also create an effective and sustainable way to permanently store carbon dioxide, a type of pollution produced by burning dirty energy sources such as oil and gas.

Other tech companies have been finding ways to turn recycled plastic into EV battery materials. Whether through waste repurposing or 3D printing, new ways to create EV batteries could make driving an EV more affordable in the future.

While technologies continue to evolve, you can make EV driving cheaper by installing solar panels for at-home charging rather than relying on the grid or public charging stations.

In general, turning pollutants into building materials is an innovative approach to supporting the circular economy and keeping toxins out of our bodies and the environment.

Exterra offers hope that the mining industry and circular economy can help solve the global carbon crisis. The company plans to break ground on its full-scale facility in 2027 and process more than 300,000 tonnes of asbestos waste annually.

