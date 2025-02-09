Researchers sound the alarm after new study reveals link between common water contaminant and cancer — here's what you need to know

It was determined that digestive, endocrine, respiratory, and oral cavity and pharynx cancer could be associated with increased levels.

The evidence of the health risks posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as "forever chemicals" or PFAS, is building up, much like how they accumulate in our environment.

What's happening?

A study published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, summarized by News Medical, looked at the link between PFAS-contaminated drinking water and cancer incidence in United States counties.

Data was collected from 1,080 counties, representing around half of the U.S. population. Cancer incidence information was gathered from the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program, while information on PFAS levels was obtained via the Environmental Protection Agency's Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule.

It was determined that digestive, endocrine, respiratory, and oral cavity and pharynx cancer could be associated with increased PFAS levels.

Certain types of PFAS were linked to specific cancers. For example, perfluorononanoic acid and perfluoroheptanoic acid caused an increased risk of thyroid cancer, while perfluorobutanoic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid were associated with lung cancer.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS have been used in the manufacture of various products, including nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing. Companies that have employed these chemicals have been accused of knowing the risks they pose for years but continuing to use them regardless.

In areas located next to factories that utilized PFAS, water sources have been heavily polluted with forever chemicals. And because of their widespread use, many drinking water supplies across the U.S. and the world have had forever chemicals detected in them.

As their name suggests, it's almost impossible to break down forever chemicals naturally, and they accumulate over time — in water sources and the human body.

Previous studies have linked PFAS to metabolic problems, childhood obesity, and immune system deterioration.

What's being done about PFAS?

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, work is ongoing to further understand the impact of these chemicals. The organization has also partnered with the U.S. government to reduce public exposure to PFAs.

In the meantime, water filtration devices can help to reduce exposure at home, while fish caught in contaminated waterways should not be eaten. You can also avoid the purchase and use of products that contain PFAS, including stain-resistant items, single-use plastics, and artificial turf.

Scientists are working on ways to combat forever chemicals, and local and national governments are working on bans that should help keep communities safer.

