Public transit agency breaks through EV charging barrier in ambitious fleet overhaul: 'The hardest part'

Austin's sustainable transport options got a big boost recently with an important upgrade to its main depot, as detailed by Electrek.

CapMetro, the Texas capital's public transport agency, made the deal to install fast chargers for its electric bus fleet. Camber provided two charging systems with 48 dispensers, overcoming one of the main hurdles to more widespread electric vehicle adoption.

CapMetro committed to purchasing 197 electric buses in 2021 in a $255 million agreement, which Electrek noted is the largest procurement of EVs in American history, according to agency officials.

However, the rollout of the electric buses has been held up by some key problems. As CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins explained during a board meeting in June, per Community Impact, "The hardest part of a battery-electric bus turns out to be its infrastructure."

Buses are already one of the more environmentally friendly forms of transportation. According to research by the European Environment Agency, buses and coaches have a much lower pollution footprint than individual cars. Additionally, they can reduce traffic and wear and tear on public roads.

While electric vehicles do account for harmful emissions in their manufacturing and through mining, they have a much lower environmental impact over their lifetimes than gas-powered vehicles.

This deal will help Austin move toward its ambitious pollution-reduction goals, which includes reaching net zero heat-trapping gas emissions by 2040. Transportation (35%) was the largest cause of this kind of pollution from the city in 2023.

Reducing the impact of transportation has taken effort, as the choppy transition to the electric bus fleet has shown. Proterra, which provided some of the electric buses, went bankrupt in 2023. The problems were compounded by supply-chain issues after the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, as Electrek noted.

Now, though, with a major piece of the puzzle in place in the form of charging stations, the outlook for Austin's electric buses is far more promising.

"Austin has long been at the forefront of EV adoption, and we're committed to sustaining that leadership while ensuring our citizens reach their destinations reliably and efficiently," Dave Kubicek, executive vice president of Camber, said.

