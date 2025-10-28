Researchers develop incredible material that could solve major problems with plastic: 'An important step forward'

"Such multifunctional and sustainable solutions are still very rare."

A new plant-based polymer developed by researchers at Lithuania's Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) offers an alternative to petroleum-based plastics, with numerous added benefits.

The smart material belongs to a class of vitrimers, which are relatively new in the world of polymers and were discovered about three decades ago, according to Technology Networks.

"Advanced materials can be not only functional, but also friendly to people and the environment. Such work paves the way for technologies that contribute to a safer and more sustainable everyday life," said KTU professor Jolita Ostrauskaitė, per the report.

Key attributes of this new vitrimer include self-healing, shape memory, antimicrobial properties, and 3D printing, which is a significant achievement for a single plant-based material.

"Such multifunctional and sustainable solutions are still very rare, making this an important step forward both scientifically and industrially," a KTU researcher told Technology Networks.

Every year, the world generates over 462 million tons of plastic, with an estimated 9 million to 14 million tons ending up in our oceans, where it harms wildlife and ecosystems and poses a significant health risk to humans.

Innovative plastic recycling processes are being developed, but efforts have turned out to be less effective than we once thought, with less than 10% actually being recycled and much of the remainder ending up in landfills.

Plastic-free alternatives are growing, ranging from packaging solutions to biodegradable circuit boards, helping to reduce the need for petroleum-based goods where possible. Other efforts aim to repurpose plastics into building materials to increase sustainability.

The KTU discovery is poised to make a difference in fields where cleanliness, precision, and durability are essential, including science and medical applications, according to Technology Networks.

"The polymers we have developed are unique because they are made from plant-based compounds, cured under ultraviolet or visible light, and do not require catalysts for processing. This happens naturally due to the chemical structure of the material itself," Ostrauskaitė shared.

The researchers have successfully 3D-printed and tested medical components, such as a Y-shaped connector for infusion or respiratory equipment, but that's just the start.

By using optical 3D printing — which consumes less energy and produces less waste than other manufacturing methods — the researchers should be able to make other complex components, including optical lenses or electronic parts.

The material's antimicrobial properties add to its usefulness in health-related applications.

"The starting compounds used in the study were obtained from plant oils and by-products of biodiesel production, and certain fragments interfere with bacteria and other microorganisms, disrupting their vital functions," a KTU scientist explained, per Technology Networks.

"This is why such materials can be used to create surfaces or products that must remain clean and hygienic, for example, in medical devices, electronics, sensors, or other items where microbial control is critical."

