Company launches groundbreaking program to turn construction-site waste into durable new materials — here's how it's already transforming a major city

This is the first program of its kind.

Canadian-based sustainable building practices company Light House has launched the Construction Plastics Initiative to tackle the plastic waste dilemma in metro Vancouver's construction industry.

How does Light House's Construction Plastics Initiative work?

Set to run through February 2026, per Waste360, the focus of the Construction Plastics Initiative aims to implement a circular economy regarding the use of plastic materials in construction projects.

It seeks to address the current issue with the Canadian construction sector, which, according to Light House, follows a linear model in which "products are manufactured (some made from various plastic resins), wrapped in plastic packaging, and delivered to the construction site. The packaging, excess product, and offcuts are comingled with other construction waste and landfilled."

It aims to implement these principles at approximately 10 construction sites across Vancouver, per Waste360, designating site monitors for each project. These qualified professionals will collaborate with general contractors and site supervisors to oversee plastic waste collection, ensuring that separated materials are then sent to Ocean Park Recycling and processed into reusable plastic pellets.

Waste360 reported that these pellets are transformed into various building materials, such as InfinaNet, a voided concrete system that contributes to reduced concrete waste and lower carbon emissions.

Why should I care about the Construction Plastics Initiative?

This is the first program of its kind in British Columbia, per Waste360, and could introduce sustainable building practices that reduce waste and promote community development.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Approximately 80% of all plastic waste from on-site construction activities is cleanly packaged and can easily be reused instead of being sent to landfills. Implementing this circular economy on a local level will keep waste out of your community.

Are there similar programs to the Construction Plastics Initiative?

Cleanfarms currently has a program designed for recycling agricultural plastics, including silage sheeting, bale wrap, net wrap, and twine.

There is also Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba's Simply Recycle program, a residential recycling initiative that supports community recycling programs to collect and process packaged and printed paper materials from homes.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.