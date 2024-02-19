Researchers make concerning discoveries in major city’s waterways: ‘We’ve got a lot of samples’

“The threat to waterways posed by many of the legacy pollutants identified in this study will become increasingly apparent.”

A study published late last year by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh determined the city’s waterways are facing dangerous contamination from rare toxic metals.

What happened?

As explained by 90.5 WESA, the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory at the university published its findings in November and discovered that “the impacts of acid mine runoff and sewage overflows into the river continue to adversely impact the streams” that flow into Pittsburgh’s three rivers. However, the most surprising discovery was the presence of cadmium, which is linked to the production of the key steelmaking ingredient coke.

“We’ve got a lot of samples from across the nation in urban systems. And very rarely do you get hits of cadmium,” said Dan Bain, an associate professor at Pitt’s Department of Geology and Environmental Sciences and deputy director of the Water Collaboratory.

The study collected samples from 25 different tributaries and sewage outfalls that feed into the Ohio, Allegheny, and Monongahela rivers during four different testing periods, one during each season.

While most of the cadmium was found in water near two of the city’s historical coking sites, it was noted that in May 2022, the study “found cadmium in streams all over the city, not just near industrial coke facilities.”

Why is this concerning?

Any level of water contamination can have damaging effects on the environment and human health. Cadmium, in particular, is toxic and can have major ramifications in high doses.

Better Health Channel reported, “If consumed over a long period of time, cadmium can lead to kidney disease and cause bones to become weaker,” and “large amounts of cadmium can damage the kidney, liver, and heart and in severe cases may cause death.”

Bain noted that cadmium has the potential to build up in higher concentration in the flesh of fish from those streams that are sold and eaten.

Cadmium isn’t the only pollutant the study discovered. Heather Hulton Vantassel, the executive director of Three Rivers Waterkeeper who collaborated with Pitt on the study, said some pollutants like phosphate varied widely by season. High levels of phosphorus and nitrogen, common ingredients in agricultural fertilizers, pet waste, and raw sewage, were also found in the study.

What’s being done about it?

Bain said that cleaner streams would improve the quality of life in the area, and it would help if the city’s local governments coordinated more.

“The tributaries are an underutilized resource,” he said. “And if we can make them cleaner, we clean up the major rivers, but we also make it a place where everyone can interact with the region’s waters.”

90.5 WESA also noted that there are plans in place by the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority “to remove billions of gallons of sewage runoff from the area’s sanitary system by expanding its plant and building large underground storage tunnels.”

The report continued, “Once the sewage is removed, according to Bain, the threat to waterways posed by many of the legacy pollutants identified in this study will become increasingly apparent.”

