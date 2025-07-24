High-tech company discovers game-changing method to make use of old tires: 'This is a turning point'

Prism Worldwide CEO Bob Abramowitz said the three biggest challenges of tire recycling are smell, cost, and performance.

His comments appeared in a Recycling Today article about the Kirkland, Washington, company's latest breakthrough that tackles those problems with domestically developed materials at low cost — without a "green premium," Abramowitz added.

Prism made headlines last year for its floor mats that are constructed from recycled tires. CIRX is available online from Walmart for under $30, for reference.

Its latest innovation opens up new avenues, such as gym mats and automotive interior parts, sans "unpleasant odors," according to the article.

"This is a turning point for end-of-life tire recycling and sustainable polymer development," Abramowitz told RT.

The breakthrough is partially due to the development of cleaner thermoplastic vulcanizates and the reuse of high-content ethylene propylene diene monomer — complex manufacturing processes that have led to a better product, the story added.

The company's core focus is turning old treads into reusable polymers with a patented, safe, and molecular-level technique detailed on Prism's website. The recycled materials can be used for roofs, roads, and new wheels. Its work prevents some of the estimated 1.3 billion old tires that are discarded annually from being burned, tossed in a landfill, or littered, according to Prism.

"These are not incremental improvements. We've tackled odor, cost, and performance, three of the biggest barriers to more widespread adoption of recycled materials, and overcome them all with commercially viable solutions," Abramowitz added.

Importantly, the CEO said it's proof that Prism isn't simply paying "lip service" to sustainability, because the company has developed a method that is both profitable and good for the environment.

Companies sometimes tout big sustainability goals with little progress. The marketing ploy is called greenwashing. Savvy customers can identify the businesses that really stand behind a cleaner mission. Buying their products and investing in the enterprises can help encourage Earth-conscious work elsewhere.

Reducing tire waste is a good place to start.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refers to it as "complex" pollution, as the rubber contains toxic substances, microplastics, and heavy metals. According to Yale Environment 360, more than 2 billion tires are sold globally each year. Many of the old ones end up in our oceans, rivers, lakes, and forests.

Other recycling innovations include a process that turns used rubber into components needed for epoxy resins. But not all tire reuse is as good as it at first seems. Rubber mulch, for example, can expose people to hazardous chemicals, according to a study published by Chemosphere.

For its part, Prism's product meets odor standards for interior car parts, building materials, and other uses.

"With these breakthroughs, Prism is setting a new standard for what recycled materials can achieve," the company said in the story.

The innovative product use doesn't have to end with rubber. Choosing plastic-free items, such as reusable water bottles, can save you money and reduce waste, too.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



