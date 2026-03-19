Startup unveils high-tech home upgrade that can protect your fridge during power outages — and you don't need an electrician to install it

"Designed to keep critical devices … running during a blackout, while also helping to reduce daily energy costs."

Being away from home as a severe storm closes in on your neighborhood can be unsettling. But some tools may be able to help.

The Pila Mesh home battery aims to ease just this sort of worry. It's an energy sentinel of sorts, keeping watch and taking action when the power goes out. As a result, your fridge and other crucial appliances can keep running.

Its most important offering might be peace of mind as it keeps homeowners updated about conditions while they are away: "Outage Alert: You're covered! Power's out, but your essentials are protected."

That's an example of the sorts of messages Pila's app can send to customers, along with notifications about the amount of energy available in the battery. These may be of some reassurance as outage risks increase and utility rates continue to rise.

Fridges are hub appliances in most homes, used by every family member, so they're an important item to make resilient. One battery pack can power a fridge for 32 hours or make 16 pots of coffee. Mesh can also keep the internet on for more than five days.

Connecting an expansion pack can double the available stored electricity. Homes with solar panels enjoy unlimited energy when the sun provides the charge.

But this battery is a product that anyone can use, including renters, because all you need to do is plug it into a standard wall outlet. It's part of a growing trend toward plug-and-play energy technology that includes solar panels. And there's no expensive electrician installation bill to worry about.

When solar isn't an option, Pila can reduce operation costs by charging when grid electricity is cheapest. It can then use the stored power to run the appliance when grid rates are highest, The Verge's Thomas Ricker noted. It accomplishes the task while being tucked away on a shelf or even atop the fridge itself.

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But unlike other battery products, Pila's pack isn't meant to be hidden. The sleek, briefcase-sized unit comes in several color options to match your style.

"These power stations are meant to be seen, unlike most batteries in this class that are better suited for job sites than designer lofts," Ricker wrote.

Mesh packs use lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, chemistry. It's an alternative to common lithium-ion batteries being developed for use in electric vehicles as well. Recurrent reported back in 2024 that they are cheaper to build, are more durable, and degrade more slowly than other types.

Pila's product is also more affordable than larger packs that need to be hardwired into a home's electric system. As an example, Tesla's Powerwalls can cost between $8,400 and $14,400, depending on the model, CNET reported in 2025. Pila Mesh can be reserved for $99. The total cost is $1,299, and new orders are expected to ship in the summer of 2026, according to the company.

It also comes with a five-year warranty, providing security and savings.

"Pila's home batteries are designed to keep critical devices like a fridge running during a blackout, while also helping to reduce daily energy costs," according to The Verge.

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