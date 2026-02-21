Lawmaker announces bipartisan plan to allow plug-and-play solar panels in new US markets: 'People can … just go to Costco or Ikea'

"This bill opens the door for everyone else."

Solar energy is getting a bipartisan jolt in Virginia.

Republican Delegate Delores Oates has proposed legislation that would ease access to plug-in panels. She introduced it after curious constituents asked her why the units aren't allowed without utility approval. The measure needs to pass through the legislature and earn Gov. Abigail Spanberger's signature to become law, according to the Virginia Mercury.

It's considered by industry advocates as a win for tenants.

"This portable system is a great option for people who live in condominiums and apartments," Oates said, per Virginia Public Radio station WVTF.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Solar energy is one of the best ways to achieve energy independence at home and to safeguard against growing outage risks. The expert team at EnergySage is a great resource that can provide quick installation quotes for standard systems so you can compare prices. Understanding your options is a crucial part of the process.

Plug-in, or plug-and-play solar, works like any other panel to capture and convert sunlight into electricity. But it's delivered to a home simply by plugging it into a standard exterior wall outlet, often on balconies or porches.

Special microinverters are among the components to make sure the electricity flow is safely managed. Unlike standard arrays, plug-ins aren't intended to power an entire home, but can help to significantly reduce energy bills, according to the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

The tech is being well-vetted in Europe, with Germany leading the way. SolarPower Europe reported that there are 780,000 registered systems there, thanks to lighter regulations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

That's why Oates and lawmakers from other states want to remove red tape. In preparation, safety science experts at Illinois-based UL Solutions have developed best-use guidance. They said that the right built-in components are needed to safely introduce power to a home through an outlet, for starters.

Easing restrictions would be huge for folks who can't afford larger arrays that require advanced installation and can cost upward of $30,000, according to EnergySage, even if the power these portable arrays generate would not be able to match that of a professionally installed system covering much of a roof.

"It's really just in the last decade or so that we have technology that's affordable where people can theoretically, if we pass this legislation, just go to Costco or Ikea and pick up a couple of these panels," said Victoria Higgins of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network to WVTF.

VM added that plug-ins cost between $600 and $1,200, offsetting up to $20 on utility bills.

While rooftop panels are more expensive, EnergySage's experts said they typically pay for themselves several times over during their 30-year lifetimes. Its team can help you find the best system at the right price, saving up to $10,000 on upfront costs. EnergySage's mapping tool provides average pricing by state, as well as localized incentives, so you know you are getting the best possible deal.

Adding battery storage can augment the benefits by storing cheap, sun-generated electricity for later use. The energy can be used when grid power is most expensive, limiting your exposure to the highest rates, as well as serving as a power source during outages. EnergySage can help you navigate the battery process, too, with installation estimates.

Virginia Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a Democrat, also proposed a measure giving local rulemakers the ability to require developers to install solar canopies over parking lots. It's another try at legislation that was vetoed by former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, VM reported.

Both proposals — one from each side of the aisle — might have a better chance of advancing under Spanberger, a Democrat.

"This bill opens the door for everyone else," Oates said about the plug-in legislation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.