Concerning new study reveals overlooked factor that could be causing miscarriages: 'It's a shocking health impact'

Researchers have found an association between high blood levels of certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and the experience of having multiple miscarriages.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, a new study published in August in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety that evaluated 200 women in China found that those who had experienced at least two miscarriages also had elevated blood levels of certain types of PFAS, known colloquially as "forever chemicals" because of how long they can stay inside human bodies and environments.

Researchers from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention found the association between high levels of perfluorobutanoic acid, perfluorododecanoic acid, perfluorohexane sulfonic acid, and perfluoroheptanesulfonic acid and the experience of "unexplained recurrent spontaneous abortions," a clinical description of multiple miscarriages.

These chemicals are part of everyday consumer goods and industrial processes, and they end up in our soil systems, drinking water, and food supplies. They can remain there for extended periods.

"Prior studies have identified that PFAS were associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, but the potential influence of PFAS's exposure on [recurrent miscarriages] remained uncertain," the study's co-authors wrote, per The Guardian. "Our investigation identified significant associations between [some PFAS] and increased risks of unexplained recurrent spontaneous abortions."

David Andrews, senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, told The Guardian, "It's a shocking health impact and it further indicates these compounds seem to wreak havoc throughout our body."

Why are the findings concerning?

This study has not proven that exposure to PFAS can result in recurrent miscarriages, and more research will be needed to confirm the team's results and better understand potential impacts. But prior studies have already suggested links between forever chemicals and endocrine disruption as well as other reproductive concerns, including the potential for an increased risk of birth defects.

PFAS are ubiquitous in household items — from cookware to food packaging, cosmetics to stain-resistant clothing, toilet paper to menstrual supplies. And the fact that these chemicals can take up to 1,000 years to break down in the environment means exposure via sources like contaminated drinking water could be prolonged and hard to address.

It's even possible that impacts on affected communities could persist from generation to generation.

What's being done to reduce exposure to PFAS?

Around the world, advocates, researchers, and lawmakers are working to ban various PFAS-containing products. Meanwhile, many have expressed concern that effective change is not happening fast enough — and, in some cases, even rolling backward.

In the U.S., for example, the Environmental Protection Agency recently signaled the intention to undo certain regulations on several forever chemicals in drinking water.

While those concerned about PFAS await more definitive science on the potential health impacts of exposure, possible treatments, plans for cleanup, and solutions to prevent contamination in the first place, there are some steps consumers can take now to mitigate their risks.

Swapping out non-stick cookware for non-toxic options and bringing glass or stainless steel containers to carry takeout home from restaurants are two ways to help cut down on PFAS exposure at the dinner table. Another mitigation to try in the kitchen involves installing a water filter certified to remove PFAS.

Funding follow-up research efforts will be important so we can all learn more in the long term, but communities might also consider organizing local support to improve equitable access to basic PFAS-free meal prep items like these in the short term too.

