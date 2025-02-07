Researchers identify troubling cause of certain kidney damage: 'We can't actually provide recommendations to help'

A first-of-its-kind study revealed a disturbing link between PFAS and kidney damage. Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine have uncovered the connection between gut problems, kidney damage, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), analyzing these three things together for the first time.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, found that four years after increased PFAS exposure, kidney function was worse. What's more, the researchers connected 50% of that decrease in function to changes in the gut microbiome.

After examining data from 78 participants, whose ages ranged from 17 to 22, the researchers collected blood and stool samples to measure a baseline of PFAS exposure and relative gut health. Four years later, the researchers took new samples and conducted a second round of tests on kidney function.

"We saw that exposure to PFAS was potentially altering the composition of the microbiome, associated with lower levels of beneficial bacteria and lower anti-inflammatory metabolites," lead author Hailey Hampson said in a news release from the University of Southern California.

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down once they enter the environment or human body. Though these highly toxic chemicals have been linked to health complications, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic kidney disease, they are still used to manufacture nonstick and water-repellent products.

"Nearly everyone has PFAS in their blood, and these chemicals are associated with a number of negative health effects. But we don't have any known interventions to reduce PFAS in the body, so we can't actually provide recommendations to help," Hampson said.

Why is the new research important?

The study provides new evidence that reinforces the health consequences of PFAS exposure. After completing the longitudinal research, the team provided a roadmap for future research on PFAS and kidney health. According to Hampson, they identified inflammation and oxidative stress as areas of future study so we can better understand how PFAS impact the gut microbiome.

From a health standpoint, however, the study is yet another reminder of the risks associated with PFAS exposure. As companies continue to use PFAS in their products, they not only threaten the environment but also public health.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

As more research indicates the dangers of PFAS, scientists hope policymakers will take action to protect the public from these forever chemicals.

"Our findings are an important piece of the puzzle about the many different health risks of PFAS, which can provide policymakers with information that helps them develop policies to protect the public from exposure to these chemicals," senior study author Jesse A. Goodrich said.

