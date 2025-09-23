Officials intervene after discovering dangerous chemicals in residents' blood: 'Historic contamination'

Residents of Jersey affected by PFAS will be receiving "interventions" in the form of medication to treat conditions related to exposure to the chemicals.

What's happening?

People in Jersey, an island in the English Channel between the United Kingdom and France, will be offered colesevelam, a cholesterol‑lowering medication. That's because of potential exposure to PFAS, better known as "forever chemicals," according to a report from Island FM.

The local government will be providing the medication for those who tested positive for PFAS exposure in a 2022 study, which found 88 islanders had elevated levels compared to a U.S. reference sample, with others having even higher levels.

The outlet stated that if the colesevelam is not found to be appropriate for the patient, "therapeutic phlebotomy" will be considered. "Therapeutic phlebotomy" is the technical term for removing blood to lower chemical levels, according to the BBC.

"Our response to the recommendations made by the Panel offers swift, proportionate and evidence‑based action that focuses on the group of Islanders that have been affected by the historic contamination event at the airport," Health Minister Tom Binet said in a statement.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of thousands of chemicals found in everyday objects, from food containers to toiletries, to airport firefighting foam during the 1990s, as noted by Island FM.

The chemicals were first released into the world by DuPont in 1946 with the introduction of Teflon, the non-stick coating common in cookware.

But they take years and years to break down, hence the nickname "forever chemicals," and have been linked to a host of health problems like cancer, decreases in fertility, and increased risks of asthma and thyroid disease, to name just a few. Earlier this year, researchers found that PFAS can cause epigenetic changes in the endocrine system, meaning they can alter cellular function without fully changing DNA.

What's being done about PFAS?

The government of Jersey is expanding testing for affected residents, as well as testing and monitoring exposure through water supplies, though Binet reassured residents "that our mains water supply meets current EU and U.K. standards for PFAS levels in drinking water."

Countries around the world, including the U.S., are working on regulations to combat PFAS, but given their prevalence, it is difficult. There are ways you can minimize your own exposure, like adding water filtration and switching to PFA-free household products.

