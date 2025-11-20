Company unveils groundbreaking tech that could make drinking water safer for millions: 'Helps set a new benchmark'

Clean and safe drinking water is recognized as a fundamental human right.

A leading water filtration technology company, Nephros, has launched a new product that effectively removes "forever chemicals," or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), from drinking water.

In addition to filtering out PFAS, the filter boasts the removal of a broad range of common water contaminants, delivering safe drinking water when and where needed, as Filtration and Separation reported.

Clean and safe drinking water is recognized as a fundamental human right. According to a 2023 study in the journal Environment International, however, at least 45% of the nation's tap water contained PFAS, a group of toxic chemicals that can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down and are linked to negative health impacts.

These chemicals persist in the environment, contaminate water sources, and have been linked to a host of adverse health conditions, including cancer, decreased fertility, liver damage, and increased cholesterol.

As the Environmental Protection Agency seeks to loosen federal restrictions on maximum contaminant levels for PFAS in public drinking water, safe drinking water could become increasingly scarce for millions of Americans.

In early October, Nephros, a New Jersey-based leader in water filtration technologies, launched its "19-Series PFAS Filter."

According to Filtration and Separation, this filter removes contaminants, including PFAS, lead, asbestos, and other hazardous substances, proving more comprehensive than most traditional water filters, which tend to remove only two types of PFAS — PFOA and PFOS.

As toxic chemicals from consumer products and industrial discharges increasingly contaminate water sources and the environment, products such as the 19-Series PFAS Filter help curb the negative effects of this pollution.

According to the company's product specification sheet, the product, when installed directly at the point of use such as a water refill station or kitchen tap, can manage the filtration needs of high-demand environments.

Rated for a 3,145-gallon capacity with a flow rate of 1.63 gallons per minute, this filter provides clean, dependable water in medical and healthcare settings, educational institutions, food service operations, and other commercial spaces.

Dialysis treatment, for example, requires ultra-pure water free of contaminants, which this filtration product may help to achieve. Potable water not only benefits public health, but it also protects the health of wildlife and natural habitats, which depend on clean water to thrive.

"We believe the 19-Series PFAS Filter helps set a new benchmark in support of safer, more reliable drinking water," Nephros CEO Robert Banks said, per Filtration and Separation.

