Researchers discover concerning substances lurking in US food crops: 'There is no one-size-fits-all'

Researchers are helping farmers and policymakers make better decisions to keep food safer.

Forever chemicals are showing up in food crops. Research has shown that PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from contaminated soil can end up in roots, leaves, and fruits people eat — putting human health at risk.

What's happening?

A study conducted by researchers from the University of Maine revealed that food crops and livestock feed grass absorb PFAS from contaminated soil, UMaine News reported.

Findings show that long-chain PFAS mostly stay in the roots, while short-chain ones go into leaves and fruits. Tall fescue grass used as livestock feed absorbed the most PFAS, while tomato fruits had the most PFBA, a type of short-chain PFAS.

With different crops absorbing PFAS in different ways, farmers need specific guidance in choosing safer crops to grow on land contaminated with these chemicals.

"This study shows that there is no one-size-fits-all recommendation or policy for farmers dealing with PFAS contamination," said Alex Scearce, lead researcher, per UMaine News.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are toxic synthetic chemicals that take years to break down. Due to their widespread use in various products in the past decades, they persist in the environment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

In fact, PFAS have contaminated drinking water at more than 9,500 sites nationwide, leaving 172 million Americans exposed, as the Environmental Working Group reported.

These chemicals accumulate in the body over time and can lead to health issues.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, exposure to certain PFAS is associated with liver damage, kidney cancer, high cholesterol, lower immune response, and other health effects.

Aside from PFAS, experts have raised similar concerns about other hidden food dangers, from ultra-processed foods linked to cardiovascular disease to nutrient loss in fresh produce during shipping.

Together, these findings underscore the growing issue of how the environment and the food we eat negatively affect long-term health.

What can be done about PFAS?

UMaine researchers are helping farmers and policymakers make better decisions to keep food safer.

The study helps identify ideal crop types to plant in specific areas and inform policy for managing contaminated land. The research is part of the broader efforts to develop practical solutions for PFAS contamination in agriculture.

Communities can help by encouraging people to ditch plastic containers and support brands with plastic-free packaging. These small steps can reduce exposure to PFAS and protect families from harmful chemicals.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.