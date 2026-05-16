Two-year study finds alarmingly high forever chemical levels near Myrtle Beach Airport

"We can really show how they just drain it to the ocean."

A two-year study found high levels of PFAS, the toxic compounds known as "forever chemicals," in Midway near Myrtle Beach International Airport. The discovery raised concerns about contamination moving through drainage systems that flow toward the ocean.

What's happening?

According to the Myrtle Beach Sun News, researchers behind the study said the contamination detected near the airport was "alarmingly high" and could pose risks for nearby waterways, wetlands, wildlife, and surrounding communities.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are human-made chemicals commonly used in products designed to resist heat, stains, oil, and water. They are known as forever chemicals because they do not easily break down once released into the environment.

These substances have been widely used in firefighter foams, nonstick cookware, waterproof materials, food packaging, and industrial processes. Once PFAS enter soil or water systems, they can spread over long distances and remain there for years.

For residents near Myrtle Beach Airport, the findings are especially concerning because researchers say the contamination is moving through drainage systems connected to coastal waters.

"It's not new information that around the former Air Force Base and the modern airport that the contamination is really high," study author Dr. Till Hanebuth said, per the Myrtle Beach Sun News. "What is new is that we can really show how they just drain it to the ocean."

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Why is PFAS contamination near Myrtle Beach Airport concerning?

PFAS exposure has been linked in research to numerous serious health concerns, including certain cancers, liver damage, immune system effects, hormone disruption, and developmental problems.

Exposure can happen in ways people may not immediately recognize. Contaminated drinking water, fish, soil, dust, and consumer products can all become pathways for PFAS to enter the body.

Because the chemicals accumulate over time, even low-level exposure can become a long-term problem.

"It's a growing concern nationally, something that we need to pay attention to," City of Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark Kruea said, per Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Environmental advocates also worry about the broader ecological impacts. Since the affected area drains toward the coast, PFAS contamination could spread into wetlands, estuaries, and marine ecosystems.

Scientists have already detected forever chemicals in fish, birds, and other wildlife, demonstrating how the pollution can move through food chains after entering waterways.

What's being done about PFAS?

For residents, one of the most important steps is staying informed about local water testing results and any public health advisories.

More broadly, stronger cleanup requirements, expanded testing, and more transparent reporting will also be critical in communities facing contamination like this.

When forever chemicals are discovered near neighborhoods and waterways, identifying the problem is only the beginning. Long-term protections are needed to help prevent the contamination from spreading further and to reduce potential risks to public health and coastal ecosystems.

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