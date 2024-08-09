Scientists making concerning chemical discovery in almost every fish species in tested rivers: 'One of the strongest bonds in organic chemistry'

With all river samples containing PFAS, as well as a number of fish, the findings demonstrate the increased pervasiveness of these harmful chemicals in our natural systems.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has conducted testing in Illinois rivers to investigate "forever chemical" contamination levels. The findings do not make for encouraging reading.

What's happening?

According to the University, PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) — otherwise referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their persistence in the environment — have been found in four northern Illinois rivers.

The University also looked at fish from all 15 of its testing sites, finding at least one fish with PFAS contamination in every single sample.

"PFAS contain multiple carbon-fluorine bonds, one of the strongest bonds in organic chemistry," said professor of bioengineering Joseph Irudayaraj. "Because of this, they are also very hard to break down. They persist for a long time because they are very, very stable."

The University's report noted that there are almost 15,000 different PFAS chemicals, and they have been coveted for their properties — such as in nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, and industrial uses.

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

According to Irudayaraj, 99% of people living in the United States will have PFAS in their bodies, and both short- and long-chain PFAS have now been found in soil, groundwater, and human tissues.

The Environmental Protection Agency has observed that exposure to certain levels of PFAS can lead to decreased fertility and high blood pressure in pregnant women, developmental issues in children, cancer risks, and increased cholesterol, among other issues. Research into the effects of PFAS is still ongoing.

What can be done about PFAS?

The EPA has announced intentions to increase efforts to prevent PFAS from entering the environment and to punish polluters responsible for putting individuals and communities at risk.

Scientists are also working on ways to reduce PFAS levels in the environment, whether it's by removing the chemicals from soil or by trying to extract microplastics — a leading source of PFAS — from drinking water.

To protect yourself and your family in the meantime, though, there are a few measures you can take to limit exposure. Avoiding nonstick cookware is a good start, while making an effort to ditch single-use plastics — such as those used in bottled water — can also help.

