Researchers uncover how chemicals found in ocean water affect human health: 'This could continue for a long time into the future'

The findings underscore that these "forever chemicals" don't just disappear once they enter the ocean.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

Picture this: Salty sea breeze, crashing waves, and ... a dose of "forever chemicals"?

A startling new study published in the journal Nature found that the ocean spray we know and love is actually releasing more per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into the air than all industrial polluters combined.

What's happening?

PFAS — used in countless products to resist water, stains, and heat — don't break down naturally. Instead, they continuously cycle through the ground, water, and air.

Researchers discovered that the levels of PFAS in sea spray aerosols were hundreds of thousands of times higher than in the water itself, according to The Guardian.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS have been linked to a range of serious health issues, from cancer and kidney disease to decreased immunity and birth defects. The contaminated ocean spray likely affects coastal areas far from industrial PFAS sources, impacting groundwater, surface water, plants, and agricultural products.

While more research is needed on the human health implications, the findings underscore that these "forever chemicals" don't just disappear once they enter the ocean.

"We thought PFAS were going to go into the ocean and would disappear, but they cycle around and come back to land, and this could continue for a long time into the future," said the study's lead author, Ian Cousins.

What's being done about PFAS?

The good news is that you can take simple steps in your daily life to reduce PFAS exposure and its environmental impact:

  • Avoid non-stick cookware and opt for stainless steel, ceramic, or cast iron.
  • Check beauty product labels and steer clear of anything with PTFE or "fluoro" ingredients.
  • Skip fast food packaging and carry reusable food containers instead.
  • Support brands using PFAS-free packaging.

On a broader scale, the EPA recently issued the first-ever national drinking water standards for PFAS. Maine, Washington, and Minnesota have banned PFAS in food packaging, and retailers such as The Home Depot and Lowe's are phasing out carpets and rugs containing these chemicals.

By making mindful choices about the products we buy and support, and advocating for stronger regulations, we can all play a part in tackling the PFAS problem. Together, we have the power to create a healthier future for ourselves and our planet — one free of harmful chemicals.

