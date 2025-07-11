New study makes disturbing link between chemical exposure in womb and teen health problems: 'Can have long-lasting and potentially harmful effects'

The study will help give regulators and medical professionals the information they need.

Expecting parents take extensive steps to give their babies the best chance at a healthy, happy life. But new research reveals that some chemical exposures may begin even before conception. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association examined the connection between prenatal PFAS exposure and adolescent blood pressure and found a grim association, News Medical reported.

What's happening?

PFAS, or "forever chemicals," are a class of chemicals used to manufacture a wide range of products because they're water-, oil-, and stain-resistant. They're also toxic, and they earned their nickname because they don't decay, building up in the environment instead. They also build up in the human body, including reproductive organs. While different chemicals have different effects, toxins from this group are associated with cancers, hormonal problems, fertility issues, and increased asthma risk.

In this case, researchers examined prenatal exposure to several per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, as measured by testing blood samples from more than 1,000 mothers within days of birth. They then tracked blood pressure readings taken at routine pediatric visits throughout the children's childhoods.

They found that during the teenage years, children with higher chemical exposure had noticeably higher blood pressures. Boys and children of non-Hispanic Black mothers were at the greatest risk of high blood pressure.

"Our study shows that prenatal PFAS exposure is associated with higher blood pressure later in childhood, especially during adolescence," lead author Zeyu Li said. "This suggests these forever chemicals can have long-lasting and potentially harmful effects that may only become apparent years after birth."

Why is this finding important?

People throughout the United States and across the world are being exposed to PFAS daily through drinking water, food, and hundreds of products in their households and work environments. Scientists were already aware that this carried health risks, but the fact that the risks last 12 years or more beyond prenatal exposure is new information, painting an even more serious picture.

What's being done about the PFAS problem?

This study, the first of its kind, will help give regulators and medical professionals the information they need to create a healthier world for future generations — one wherein PFAS are regulated and advice for avoiding exposure is available.

"We must remember that these chemicals last in our bodies for years, suggesting that perhaps prenatal exposure may have occurred before conception, and these chemicals may cause changes that can carry forward for generations. Therefore, improvements we make could echo for generations to come," Dr. Justin Zachariah, a pediatric cardiology expert who was not involved in the study, said.

