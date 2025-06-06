Researchers make concerning discovery while studying immune response to COVID-19: 'May reduce its effectiveness'

Exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals," can alter one of the ways our immune system reacts to the coronavirus, possibly affecting vaccine efficacy, according to a recent study led by researchers from the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research and published in the journal Environment International.

What's happening?

The researchers set out to see "how PFAS affect the second arm of the immune system," also known as the cellular immune response, according to a UFZ summary of the research published by Medical Xpress. This response is particularly important when it comes to SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19), as it helps protect against severe illness outcomes, according to the summary.

To test the effects, the scientists used blood samples from men and women who had been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 several times and had been infected with the virus. They cultured the immune cells in these samples and exposed them to PFAS for 24 hours. Then, they exposed the immune cells to proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

According to the research summary, the team found that two immune cell types that had been exposed to elevated levels of PFAS produced more inflammatory mediators in response to the SARS-CoV-2 proteins than unexposed samples. This suggested an "excessive immune response," according to the researchers. They added that this effect was especially pronounced in the study's male participants.

Meanwhile, the study's female participants had proportionally fewer B cells (immune cells that are important in the development of antibodies and long-term immunity) after exposure to PFAS.

"Our results show that exposure to high PFAS concentrations clearly alters the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and may reduce its effectiveness," said Ana Zenclussen, the research team's leader, per the research summary in Medical Xpress.

Zenclussen also said that the difference between male and female participants is "an important result that should be investigated more thoroughly in further studies."

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are a group of thousands of human-made compounds that are used in everyday household products such as nonstick cookware and water-repellent clothing. They have also been widely found in drinking water and soil across the globe. One study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water. Nicknamed "forever chemicals," they are known for being persistent in the environment.

The new research adds to a growing body of knowledge about the health impacts of PFAS. For example, one study found that exposure to these chemicals can alter the expressions of certain genes within the brain, while another tied them to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in women after menopause.

What's being done about PFAS?

While PFAS are known for being difficult to remove from the environment, some scientists are making headway. For example, one University of Illinois team reportedly discovered a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water with a single process.

You can reduce your exposure by shopping from PFAS-free brands, upgrading your cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- and water-resistant clothing.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





