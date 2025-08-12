New study raises concerns about impact of common toxin on the brain: 'Significant neurotoxicity and metabolic disruptions'

This raises serious concerns about long-term effects on memory, mood, and learning.

A new study is sounding alarms about the potential damage "forever chemicals" can do to our brains, including disrupting memory, emotional regulation, and behavior.

What's happening?

Scientists from China exposed mice to low levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) mixtures, similar to the levels commonly found in drinking water near contamination sites, over a seven-week period. The findings, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, revealed that four types of PFAS, including PFOS and PFHpA, built up in the brain and interfered with cognitive functions.

The exposed mice experienced anxiety-like behavior, impaired memory, and reduced attention. Brain scans showed that key brainwaves associated with learning and focus had shifted, and researchers discovered neuron damage in the hippocampus, the region responsible for memory. Chemical analysis confirmed changes in neurotransmitter systems and inflammation in brain tissue.

"This study demonstrated that long-term exposure to environmentally relevant concentrations of a PFAS mixture resulted in significant neurotoxicity and metabolic disruptions in mice," the study's authors wrote.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are widely used in water-resistant clothing, nonstick cookware, cosmetics, and food packaging. Because they don't break down, they can accumulate in water, soil, and the human body over time. Most Americans already have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood, and many are unknowingly exposed through tap water, dust, or everyday products.

While this study was conducted on mice, the findings reflect similar human studies that have linked prenatal PFAS exposure to developmental delays in children. The ability of PFAS to breach the blood-brain barrier and alter neurotransmitters raises serious concerns about long-term effects on memory, mood, and learning.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In terms of long-term health, PFAS can lead to increased risks of cancers, immune system disruptions, and negative impacts on reproductive systems.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

While broader policy action is essential, individuals can take small steps to protect themselves, such as using water filters certified to remove PFAS, avoiding nonstick or stain-resistant products, and steering clear of industrial items labeled with "fluoro" or "PTFE" to help reduce exposure.

On a larger scale, several states are banning PFAS in consumer goods, and advocacy groups are pushing for stronger federal protections. By supporting clean-water efforts and safer product standards, we can move toward a healthier, more sustainable future, one where dangerous chemicals no longer accumulate in our homes, our water, or our bodies.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.