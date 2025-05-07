Manufacturer shares eye-popping footage of 'racing car for the sky' taking flight: 'This is an absolute dream'

Imagine a drone you can sit in and fly. Jetson has made that idea a reality with its powerful personal aircraft, and newly released footage of the flying machine is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The Jetson ONE, a much-anticipated personal electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft, recently reached a significant milestone with the release of its first production model. Described as a "Formula One racing car for the sky," the single-seat aircraft is designed for recreational flying, and the latest demo proves just how capable it is.

The 10-minute video by Jetson shows the aircraft flying in an open field, maneuvering around trees, hovering in place, and landing with gentle precision.

Powered by eight electric motors driving eight propellers, the Jetson ONE can reach speeds up to 63 miles per hour and fly for about 20 minutes on a single battery charge.

As New Atlas reported, the Jetson ONE has an open-frame design made from lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber, bringing its total weight to around 190 pounds. This classifies it as an "ultralight" aircraft under FAA rules, meaning it's not subject to the same strict regulations as other types of flying cars that are coming to market. Basically, you can fly the Jetson ONE without a pilot's license in the United States.

Back in 2023, Jetson CEO Stéphan D'haene told Axios that learning to fly a Jetson ONE takes about five hours thanks to "intuitive joystick controls" that allow a pilot to steer "while the flight computer handles the complicated stuff."

The Jetson ONE isn't meant to replace commercial air travel — or even your daily drive. Instead, it's best thought of as a high-tech recreational vehicle, marking a step forward in electric aircraft production. Plus, it's just pretty cool to watch.

Like electric vehicles, eVTOL aircraft are a promising sustainable transportation solution. Studies suggest an eVTOL with three passengers produces 52% less harmful carbon pollution than a gas-powered car, even when charging its batteries with a dirty energy source like methane gas. With cleaner energy sources, that environmental advantage only increases.

Commenters on the recent video expressed awe and excitement over what many see as the future of personal aviation.

"​​This is an absolute dream," one commenter wrote. "I used to tell my buddies 10 years ago when we first got into drones that I was gonna build a drone you could sit in and fly. I hope one day I get the opportunity to fly one of these."

"I'm impressed," another commenter added. "Very maneuverable, yet stable and well-controlled. Good demonstration."

Jetson plans to begin deliveries of the Jetson ONE in 2026. Reservations are currently available for those interested in owning an aircraft, but owning one doesn't come cheap. Reservations alone require a non-refundable deposit of $8,000. The aircraft is currently estimated to retail for $128,000 once released.

