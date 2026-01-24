Researchers make revolutionary breakthrough that could transform solar panels: 'Greater flexibility'

New advancements in solar cells have led to a significant breakthrough in power efficiency.

PV Magazine reported that Solarlab Aiko Europe's most recent 2T perovskite-silicon tandem lab-scale cell reached a power conversion efficiency of 34.76%. Perovskite tandem solar cells use perovskite, a mineral known for light absorption, as at least one of the panel's active layers.

Perovskite solar cells have garnered attention in the solar industry because they're not only cost-effective to manufacture but also more energy-efficient. Solarlab Aiko Europe emphasized its potential efficiency at the Become PV 2025 conference in Brussels, where the company presented its latest and most impressive research findings.

2T tandem cells typically stack perovskite with other materials, such as silicon, to capture more sunlight and boost efficiency. Bhaskar Singh, an R&D team leader at Solarlab Aiko Europe, noted how 2T perovskite-silicon tandem cells offer a scalable manufacturing solution.

Singh also discussed the team's advances in 3T tandem cells, which further boost efficiency. Unlike 2T tandem cells, 3T cells don't require the top and bottom cells to match, offering "greater flexibility in module design to enable more efficient use of materials and reduced costs," Singh told PV Magazine.

Solarlab Aiko Europe noted that its early testing of the 3T tandem cells has generated "higher energy yields and a lower levelized cost of electricity." As advancements in solar cell manufacturing continue to improve efficiency, solar energy has become even more viable for homeowners looking to slash their energy costs and safeguard their homes against rising electricity costs.

