Researchers make 'elegant' breakthrough that could change the future of solar power: 'Addressing the key challenges'

A team of South Korean researchers have switched out tin for lead in solar cells as part of what they call an "elegant" innovation.

That's partially because tin is less toxic than lead and seems to work well as part of halide perovskite suncatchers.

Perovskites are a family of crystalline minerals that can turn sunlight into energy with great efficiency when part of a cell. Better yet, experts tout the potential for low production costs as an added benefit, all according to the U.S. Energy Department.

Researchers at Chung-Ang University note that lead, which can be harmful to people and the environment, is often coupled with perovskites to form reliable solar cells. But their latest findings suggest that tin could be a suitable replacement.

First, they had to troubleshoot some problems with the tin/perovskite material that were causing performance failures, including moisture sensitivity. The answer is a mouthful: 4-Phenylthiosemicarbazide.

"We purposely chose a multifunctional molecule that acts as a coordination complex and a reducing agent, passivates defect formation, and improves stability," study lead, Associate Professor Dong-Won Kang, said in the lab report.

The multisyllable additive, introduced during production, boosted performance. The cell reached a 12.22% efficiency rate. That's the amount of sunlight the material is able to turn into electricity, according to the summary.

The solution helped to regulate crystal growth in the structure, prevent defects, and stop unwanted chemical reactions. Importantly, the test cells retained nearly 100% of "initial power conversion efficiency" after 500 hours and 80% after 1,200 hours "in ambient conditions," the experts note in the report.

But there's still progress to be made to reach rates recorded elsewhere. The Energy Department cites a report about perovskite cells that have achieved a greater than 25% efficiency.

Scientists from Oxford are combining perovskite with silicon, a material used in most panels, reaching what they said is a "world-record" 26.9% rate.

It's all part of the effort to generate more of the world's electricity with renewable energy.

A recent nationwide study by government analysts found that, on average, rooftop solar panels produced energy bill savings of around $700 a year, even after deducting costs to get the setups up and running. Steep tax incentives for up to 30% of installation costs are making the panels more affordable than ever.

Better tech is increasing panel life spans to beyond 30 years, expanding the value window for an energy source that produces no heat-trapping air pollution. NASA links planet-warming gases to higher severe weather risks. So, adding solar can have a positive impact beyond your pocketbook.

For Chung-Ang's part, the experts plan to continue experimentation with tin/perovskite suncatchers, improving the low-cost, good-performing, and durable invention.

"Addressing the key challenges … and significantly improving their performance aligns with our goal of contributing to developing efficient and sustainable renewable energy solutions," Kang said in the summary.

