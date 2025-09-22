Scientists use household seasoning to deliver near-record results for new-age solar panels: 'It opens the door'

Solar panels are already powering homes, cars, and entire cities, but a pinch of salt might make them even more efficient and affordable.

According to Tech Xplore, researchers at University College London have discovered that a common compound, guanidinium thiocyanate, can boost the performance and durability of perovskite solar cells, a next-generation technology that could soon outshine silicon.

Perovskite solar cells have captured global attention over the past decade as a cheaper, lighter, and more versatile alternative to silicon, which has dominated the industry for more than 70 years. Unlike silicon, perovskites can be processed at low temperatures using simpler, less energy-intensive methods. This opens the door to large-scale, flexible manufacturing — think solar panels that are lightweight enough to integrate into windows, rooftops, or even portable chargers.

The material can also be engineered to absorb different parts of the solar spectrum, making it ideal for tandem cells, where two or more layers are stacked to capture more light and convert it into electricity. These tandems have already surpassed 30% efficiency in the lab, a milestone that puts them ahead of even the best silicon devices. The challenge is that perovskite crystals tend to form with tiny flaws that reduce efficiency and shorten their lifespan.



That's where salt comes in. In the new study, the UCL team showed that guanidinium thiocyanate slows down the formation of perovskite crystals during fabrication. This more controlled growth results in smoother, more uniform films with far fewer flaws. In tests, the researchers achieved an efficiency of 22.3% with tin-lead perovskites, a key material for the bottom layer of tandem devices.



"Our approach provides a straightforward, effective way to enhance perovskite quality during manufacturing, delivering solar cells that are both higher performing and more stable," said Dr. Tom Macdonald of UCL's electronic and electrical engineering department.

Co-author Dr. Chieh-Ting Lin, from National Chung Hsing University, added, per Tech Xplore, that this discovery "opens the door to fine-tuning the structure of perovskites for high-performance tandem solar cells, with the potential to significantly push the limits of efficiency."

This breakthrough matters for more than just science. More efficient, longer-lasting solar panels mean cheaper energy bills for households, more reliable power for businesses, and faster progress toward cities running on clean energy. Cutting dependence on dirty energy sources also directly reduces air pollution, which is linked to respiratory illnesses such as asthma, meaning cleaner skies and healthier lives.

