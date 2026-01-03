Researchers develop record-breaking solar technology with promising application

Traditional solar panels usually use rigid silicon wafers anywhere from 120 to 200 micrometers thick.

Scientists have achieved a breakthrough in solar technology by creating the world's first flexible crystalline, silicon-perovskite solar panels that can bend without breaking. The panels could open the doors for solar power in spaces previously thought impossible to electrify, including curved roofs and aerospace applications.

The research team from LONGi, Soochow University, and Xi'an Jiaotong University achieved a certified efficiency of 33.4% on small-area devices and 29.8% on commercial-size flexible panels, the first world record for flexible crystalline technology certified by international bodies.

Silicone-perovskite panels combine two different materials that work in tandem to capture more sunlight than traditional solar cells. Traditional solar panels usually use rigid silicon wafers anywhere from 120 to 200 micrometers thick. Researchers discovered that reducing the thickness to just 60 micrometers allowed silicon to bend with a radius smaller than two centimeters without cracking.

However, the challenge remained as to how to prevent the perovskite layers from delaminating due to repeated bending. The team solved this by designing a double buffer layer, acting like a spring mattress to absorb stress, paired with a denser layer for efficient charge extraction.

The ultra-thin panels were still able to fold repeatedly while maintaining a near-30% efficiency overall. They also weigh less than 4.4 grams each and deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 1.77 watts per gram.

Introducing such flexibility could open up massive cost-saving opportunities. For example, businesses operating delivery fleets could power their vehicles partially with roof-mounted, flexible solar, reducing fuel expenses and pollution.

Additionally, many homes with unique roof shapes or weight limits that prevent traditional panel installations could soon enjoy the cost savings of home solar in the future.

