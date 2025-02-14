Scientists make major breakthrough on next-gen solar tech — here's how it works

It's going to take the combined efforts of many more scientists before we see these next-gen solar panels on the retail market.

Researchers have devised a new kind of film that can help improve the performance of next-generation solar cells, according to Tech Xplore.

Perovskite technology is the next big thing in solar panels. Cells made using the material are able to capture energy from specific parts of the light spectrum at a much higher efficiency than traditional silicon cells. While its performance is an upgrade, perovskite corrodes more quickly than the silicon solar panels we're using today.

Researchers have been working hard to protect perovskite from high temperatures and moisture in order to increase its lifespan, and this latest discovery is hoping to do the same.

The new film comes from researchers at multiple universities, including Xi'an Jiaotong in China and Uppsala in Sweden, and helps keep the existing outer film from separating from the perovskite layer below. This better protects the panels from moisture and heat. The paper, published in the Nature Energy journal, reports the new dual-layer film improved adhesion between the upper layer and the substrate by 1.7 times.

The researchers also blasted the cell with 2,000 hours of damp heat exposure (185 degrees Fahrenheit and 85% relative humidity) and then put it through over 1,200 cycles bouncing between minus-40 degrees and 185 degrees. There was only a 4% and 3% efficiency loss after each of those tests.

Despite ongoing developments, it's going to take the combined efforts of many more scientists cracking the code on perovskite solar cell degradation before we see these next-gen solar panels on the retail market.

While that might take a few years still, you can switch to solar now and enjoy loads of benefits. Electricity generated from fossil fuels is only getting more expensive, so there's a lot you can save on your monthly utility bill by going solar.

There's a bit of an upfront cost with solar, but the payback period for it in savings is getting shorter and shorter. If you need some help doing the math, give this solar savings calculator a whirl. Ready to flip the switch? Take a look at TCD's solar panel installation stater's guide.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.