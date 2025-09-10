Researchers develop incredible tech that could transform how we power our devices: 'Crucial milestones'

Chinese researchers are developing efficient devices that can generate electricity from low, indoor lighting, according to research published by the National Science Review. The innovation has the potential to provide continuous power for the growing number of internet-connected devices in our lives.

The team, which includes experts from Soochow University in Suzhou, is working with perovskites, a family of minerals able to convert light energy into electricity at high rates. The material is tunable, meaning it can be adjusted to capture either sunlight or ambient indoor light, according to the study.

The exceptional perovskite conversion rate — the amount of light turned into electricity — has been thwarted by short lifespans. Solar Magazine reported that while perovskites can convert nearly 30% of sunlight into energy, the cells only last for about 30 months. That's compared to common silicon panels that have a rate in the mid-20% range and a lifespan of more than 30 years.

The Soochow indoor version can convert an amazing 42% of light into electricity with a 6,000-hour continuous lifespan, per the study.

"Long-term stability is the most critical hurdle for … commercialization," the experts said in the report.

Improved stability was achieved with a "hybrid-interlocked self-assembled monolayer." By combining the monolayers with various carbon chain lengths, they, in short, strengthened the binding energy between the monolayer and the indium tin oxide substrate, according to Interesting Engineering.

The result outside of the lab could include a new way to power small sensors, lights, and other gadgets that are a part of our interconnected tech. Experts were able to power a yellow LED with a desk lamp and an electronic price tag.

Energy production stops when there is no light source. A small battery paired with storage would extend use, much like the tech's large-scale panel-and-battery combo cousins used to collect and store sunlight at homes and on the grid.

It's part of unique solar innovations that include stretchable cells and panels that can be walked upon. The inventions are increasing the ability to harness free, cleaner light energy, reducing our reliance on dirty fuels for power. Burning nonrenewables creates heat-trapping air pollution linked by NASA to greater risks for extreme weather that's endangering lives around the world.

While indoor light can transform how we power our devices, rooftop solar remains one of the best clean energy hacks for lowering utility bills. When paired with a battery backup, the stored solar energy can provide vital blackout protection. An array can also reduce or eliminate your utility bill.

On a smaller scale, efficient-energy breakthroughs could soon change the way everyday electronics are powered.

"These improvements in efficiency and stability are crucial milestones toward meeting market expectations for off-grid power solutions," the researchers said in the study.

