Battery company drops curtain on next-gen tech that could give Tesla a run for its money: 'Offers genuine advantages over ... [the] Powerwall 3'

"It's exciting to see a company that doesn't just talk but actually delivers."

EcoFlow just debuted a whole-house battery system that promises superior storm protection when the power goes out.

The top portable power-station brand said its permanent home battery is more effective than Tesla's Powerwall 3.

As EnergySage reported, EcoFlow's Ocean Pro home battery is unique because it pulls energy from multiple sources. It collects energy from the electrical grid, solar panels, and generators, which is beneficial during extended power outages.

Ocean Pro uses artificial intelligence to predict weather patterns, home energy usage, and electricity pricing patterns. Its smart-energy management system can save homeowners money by charging when electricity rates are cheap overnight and delivering power during pricey peak periods.

EnergySage compared EcoFlow's Ocean Pro to the Tesla Powerwall 3 to assess the pros and cons of each battery system.

Its assessment is valuable because EnergySage is a reputable source of objective and independent solar industry expertise. It offers free tools to help homeowners get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from trusted local installers.

Although the Tesla Powerwall 3 has been the leading solution for home batteries, the Ocean Pro has an impressive power output. It offers 24,000 watts of steady power, compared to the Tesla system that delivers 11,500 watts. Also, the Ocean Pro handles 40,000 watts of solar capacity, compared to Tesla at 20,000 watts.

According to EnergySage's comparison, the Ocean Pro outperforms the Tesla Powerwall in terms of high temperature and flood resistance, warranty length, and the number of trackers that maximize solar energy captured from panels.

However, the assessment points out Tesla's advantages of already having tens of thousands of Powerwall 3 installations in place, plus well-established integration with solar panels and EVs. There are also concerns about EcoFlow's ability to effectively scale from portable power stations to permanent home battery installations.

However, EnergySage writer Emily Walker concluded: "For homeowners prioritizing maximum power output and solar capacity, the Ocean Pro offers genuine advantages over Tesla's Powerwall 3."

Whether you stick with the tried-and-true Tesla Powerwall or give EcoFlow's Ocean Pro a try, embracing solar energy with a backup battery system is among the best things you can do for your wallet and the planet.

In a press release, EcoFlow's Jenny Zhang shared: "Ocean Pro isn't just backup power; it's complete energy independence made simple."

"Their system is not only powerful and seamlessly integratable, but also designed for the real world," said Daniel Gawrych from Lunex Power, an EcoFlow installation partner. "It's exciting to see a company that doesn't just talk but actually delivers."

