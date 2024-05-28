Skyscraper gets certified as world's largest 'passive house' office building: 'This is what we need to do in the development community'

The Winthrop Center, a 53-story mixed-use tower in downtown Boston, received its passive house certification from the Passive House Institute after making energy efficiency a core component of its design.

Passive design turned into a deal-closer for one savvy firm that may be ahead of the trend after earning a "passive house" certification for its office building.

In January, real estate news platform The Real Deal reported that Millennium Partners completed the world's largest office building that qualifies for the sustainability standard distinction.

Passive designs around the country have been garnering attention, including in Houston and Kansas City, Missouri, and this project is yet another example of how rigorous attention to detail pays off in more ways than one.

According to the Winthrop Center website, passive design elements include energy recovery ventilation, "high performance" doors and windows, and "continuous" insulation. Class A buildings in Boston generally require 164% more energy, while LEED Platinum new builds take 60% more. The center also expects to cut its water use in half.

With its sustainable mixed-use design, Millennium Partners is saving tenants and businesses a lot of money, preserving precious resources and eliminating thousands and thousands of pounds of pollution linked to an increase in dangerous, destructive, and costly weather events.

According to the Energy Information Administration, heating and cooling account for more than half of homes' energy consumption. Data from National Grid shows that office buildings have similar figures depending on their locations.

Richard Baumert, one of the principals on the project, told The Real Deal that the passive design helped the firm seal the deal amid intense bidding for the space.

"This was a way for us to address health, wellness, occupant happiness, and productivity," he told the platform, adding that the design appealed to both residential tenants and employers who wanted to provide their teams with climate-friendly offices.

As passive construction continues to gain popularity in the building sector, more of these homes and offices will likely be available in the future.

In the meantime, devices such as heat pumps, solar panels, and energy-efficient washers and dryers are among those commonly found in passive homes, and people can adopt them without having to wait for a new build. Solar shades can even help apartment dwellers keep cool in summer without needing to blast their air conditioning.

As for Millennium Partners, the firm appears to just be getting started.

"We're all in on passive house," Baumert told The Real Deal. "It's sort of the responsibility we have. This is what we need to do in the development community."

