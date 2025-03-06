Newly designed school building defies tradition with stunning features: 'It looks like a school in a movie or TV show'

Schools aren't necessarily renowned for their aesthetic beauty or ingenious architecture. City schools, in particular, favor utility over all else due to tight lot constraints. However, a new 146,000-square-foot downtown Brooklyn school has bucked that trend, according to Bloomberg.

Designed by Architecture Research Office, this innovative urban structure is actually two interlocking buildings comprising two schools: the Elizabeth Jennings School for Bold Explorers (PS456) and Khalil Gibran International Academy (KGIA). The former is a brand-new elementary school, and the latter is an already-established Arabic-language high school.

So, what makes this structure so special?

Well, for starters, it's what's known as a "passive house" building. Passive house buildings are designed with energy efficiency in mind. They're powerfully insulated to maintain comfortable temperatures during all seasons with minimal HVAC use. They're also airtight and outfitted with special ventilation systems to reduce energy costs.

Adding to the school's eco-friendly features are a green roof and planters, which not only improve energy efficiency but promote biodiversity. They also offer some welcoming greenery in a largely stone-and-steel landscape.

On top of an estimated 75% reduction in energy use compared to similar schools, this new building offers students a more welcoming learning experience. A recessed entrance allows for a rooftop courtyard to go with a stunningly colorful enclosed outdoor courtyard for a fresh-air-filled recess.

The building's aesthetics may not immediately jump out to you in the way some imaginative and artful modern architecture does, but that's by design — its appearance is intended to fit in with the historic 19th-century brick buildings that surround it.

However, a closer look at the building will reveal some carefully crafted, beautiful features. It has recessed windows that provide subtle depth to the building's facade and a unique geometric design to its brickwork. The windows are also triple-glazed to reduce noisy distractions from the downtown Brooklyn traffic.

The building, which opened officially in September 2024, was a $150 million project funded by New York's Construction Fund. According to the people the building was designed for, it was worth every penny.

"The students are impressed with the space — for them, it looks like a school in a movie or TV show," KGIA principal Amanda Hunter said, per Bloomberg. "Now we can do graduation at the school building, do dances and proms, a lot of things we weren't able to do before."

