Paris closes the Eiffel Tower and Louvre early as France's record heat wave kills dozens

French authorities said at least 48 people drowned after entering the water to escape the heat.

Paris, one of the world's most visited cities, is being upended by a dangerous heat wave that has forced officials into emergency mode. As record temperatures spread across Europe, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre have reduced hours, and summer travel is becoming a health risk.

What's happening?

According to NBC News, Paris is part of a wider European heat wave that has broken temperature records, put infrastructure under strain, and been linked to dozens of deaths.

The city hit 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for a record June temperature, while much of France stayed under the country's highest heat alerts.

Officials cut operating hours at major attractions, including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, as thousands sought relief in rivers, canals, and other waterways.

French authorities said at least 48 people drowned after entering the water to escape the heat.

Matt Mcleavy, a tourist from Fairfax, Virginia, described how the extreme weather had disrupted his family's trip.

"It's been incredibly hot," he told NBC News.

After finding one rental's cooling system inadequate and that a hotel had no air conditioning, he said the trip ended up costing "a lot more" than expected.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can quickly become a public health emergency, especially in cities where heat lingers overnight in older buildings and many homes lack air conditioning.

During prolonged hot spells in Paris, the zinc rooftops found across much of the city can absorb and radiate heat, making apartments even hotter.

Extreme weather events like heatwaves are becoming worse and more frequent, endangering lives and livelihoods by increasing heat-related illness, disrupting schools and transit, stressing hospitals, and raising household costs.

When power systems falter, public spaces close, or people must unexpectedly pay for safer lodging, the economic toll spreads alongside the health risks.

NBC News reported that the United Kingdom set a June heat record, while more than 1,200 schools closed and rail passengers were told to avoid nonessential travel.

Spain also saw some of its hottest June weather since at least 1950, and Germany warned of "severe heat" ahead.

What's being done?

French officials are responding with emergency measures.

As part of that response, NBC News reported that French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said he had chosen to "activate the highest level of public health mobilization, called ORSAN level 3," which he said would "bolster hospital staffing levels."

Across Europe, weather agencies are also issuing stronger warnings to give residents time to prepare.

Forecasters have intensified their alerts across the region. In France, Météo-France warned of "exceptionally high temperatures" during both the day and night. In the U.K., the Met Office said temperatures could climb even higher, and officials have already shut schools and adjusted travel guidance.

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