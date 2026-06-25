Europe's deadly heat is obliterating records, closing schools, and exposing a continent unprepared

"The heat that actually harms people is the heat trapped inside their homes."

Well before Europe would normally reach the height of summer, the continent's latest heat wave is already killing people, interrupting daily routines, and testing infrastructure built for milder weather. This is proving to be far more than a period of uncomfortable heat.

To scientists, the episode underscores how quickly Europe is warming compared with how slowly it is preparing.

What's happening?

On Tuesday, 23 countries were under heat alerts, CNN reported, and Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, and Luxembourg were at the highest red-warning level. Under a powerful heat dome, extreme temperatures have spread across much of the continent, knocking down records in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

France Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 40 people had drowned since June 18, connecting the deaths to the heat and calling the high temperatures a "grim scourge."

Three older adults also died near Bordeaux, while the Associated Press reported that two young children died after they were found inside a hot car in Southern France.

Météo-France noted the country's average temperature reached a record 85.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and one town climbed above 111 degrees, per CNN.

The U.K. also faced dangerous conditions. As temperatures moved toward triple digits, the Met Office issued a rare red warning to signal a risk to life. Hundreds of schools closed or ended the day early, train travel was being discouraged, and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said London was "cooking."

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can overwhelm the human body, especially when hot nights keep people from cooling down.

"This heat is not an inconvenience; it is a growing public health threat," Friederike Otto, a climate science professor at Imperial College London, warned, according to CNN.

The damage goes well beyond discomfort. Intensifying extreme weather disasters can increase heat illness and drowning, strain power supplies, disrupt transportation, and cost people time at work and school. Families, businesses, and public services all feel the impact when homes trap dangerous indoor heat, energy systems are pushed to the limit, and rail lines buckle.

Europe faces particular risks. As CNN noted, it is warming faster than any other continent, at about two to three times the global average, while only about 20% of homes have air conditioning. Many buildings in Northern Europe were built to keep heat in rather than let it out.

"The heat that actually harms people is the heat trapped inside their homes," Timur Dogan, an associate professor of architecture at Cornell University, told CNN.

What's being done?

Authorities are issuing heat alerts, closing schools, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, and warning residents about pressure on energy and water systems. While those steps can help reduce immediate harm, scientists say emergency measures alone will not be enough.

Experts point to a broader need for heat-resilient infrastructure. "There is huge agreement that the next three months will be abnormally warm," Peter Thorne of Maynooth University's ICARUS Climate Research Centre told CNN.

"This isn't the new norm at all; this is the foothills of absolute catastrophe," said Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive care medicine at University College London. Otto put it even more plainly: "Yes it's climate change, yes it's us, no it's not El Niño."

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