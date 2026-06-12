As Paris heat reached 90s, residents ignored police and dove into Canal Saint-Martin to cheering crowds

Authorities say swimming outside approved areas comes with real safety and health risks.

As Paris baked with temperatures soaring into the 90s, dozens of residents brushed aside police warnings and jumped into Canal Saint-Martin, creating a scene that quickly went viral.

Cheering spectators lined the banks, and the episode became a striking example of the lengths people will go to for relief during punishing heat.

What happened?

In a widely shared clip from Paris earlier this month, people can be seen leaping into Canal Saint-Martin one after another even though swimming there is officially banned. The Weather Channel said the impromptu dip happened during a heat wave that pushed temperatures across Europe far beyond seasonal norms.

According to the report, police repeatedly told residents that getting into the canal was illegal, but the warnings did little to slow the crowd. Even so, the video shows overheated locals diving in while nearby onlookers clap and cheer.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is becoming increasingly hard to live with in cities around the world. Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods directly. Heat waves can send more people to emergency rooms, put older adults and outdoor workers at greater risk, strain public infrastructure, and drive up energy costs for families already trying to keep their homes safe.

Authorities say swimming outside approved areas comes with real safety and health risks. Even so, the scene in Paris shows how people may take dangerous chances when safer cooling options feel out of reach.

What are people saying?

Most of the reaction captured in the video comes from the crowd, which cheers as swimmers keep jumping in despite police reminders.

Officials, by contrast, emphasized what The Weather Channel reported: France bans swimming in those waterways and public water features outside approved areas because of safety and health concerns.

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