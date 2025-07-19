Teacher clears up persistent misconception about major global issue: 'I am 60, and you have just educated me'

A teacher on TikTok is clearing up one of the most persistent misconceptions about climate science — that the ozone layer is the reason for rising global temperatures, aka climate change. He explains that it's actually the pollution of heat-trapping gases.

In the video, TheGeographyTeacher (@thegeographyteacheruk) explains his predicament: "I'm teaching my Year 7s about weather and climate change at the moment, and I keep seeing the same error coming up again and again and again. … Is this a common misconception that people have, or is it just them?"

It's true that a thinning ozone layer lets more ultraviolet radiation through, which can lead to higher rates of skin cancer and other health issues. But, as the teacher explains, "It doesn't trap heat in, so it doesn't directly cause climate change."

"Climate change, on the other hand, is mostly caused by the increased concentration of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, that have been produced as a result of human activity," he says. "These gases act like a thick blanket around our planet, trapping in the heat."

He also points out, "Yes, there are some gases that do both — both damage the ozone layer and trap in heat — but the hole in the ozone layer itself is not the reason why the planet is warming."

Videos like this serve as reminders of how climate misinformation can persist and how basic science education is crucial in addressing it. Taking time to explore critical climate issues through credible resources can help people of all ages separate fact from fiction.

Since the world came together to restrict ozone-depleting substances, we've seen marked improvement in the ozone layer. In fact, scientists estimate the ozone layer could be fully healed by 2066. That is further proof that the global community coming together for a clean energy transition is crucial to combat rising global temperatures caused by pollution, from switching to electric vehicles and renewable energy to reducing waste in landfills.

Unsurprisingly, some commenters still subscribed to misinformation, but others were quick to share their appreciation.

"Thanks I never knew," one wrote.

Another said: "I'm a science teacher … taught my [Year 7s] about global warming a couple of weeks ago, and they were all saying the same thing!!! How weird … where has this come from?!"

A third added, "I am 60, and you have just educated me."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.