Automaker unveils $3.5 million EV with mind-blowing speed: 'So cool'

Some drivers mistakenly believe that electric vehicles are a bit too slow to pick up speed, and that internal combustion engine vehicles accelerate more quickly.

According to New Atlas, Japanese engineering outfit Aspark is here to prove naysayers wrong with its new Owl Roadster, which accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 1.72 seconds.

Photo Credit: Aspark

That makes it arguably the fastest street-legal car on the market, with a top speed of 256 mph.

This isn't the first Owl hypercar that Aspark has developed. Previous iterations included a version that was once the fastest electric production car around, with a top speed of 272.7 mph.

However, the Owl Roadster isn't just fast. This model offers a convertible top and Falcon wing doors for peak style, while also providing a quieter engine to reduce noise pollution, making every drive extremely comfortable.

Because it's an EV, it emits no tailpipe pollution, so you won't be breathing in fumes while the top is down.

Like the Zero Labs-converted 1974 Ford Bronco, the Owl Roadster has a carbon fiber body atop a carbon monocoque chassis weighing 4,519 pounds. The car has four electric motors that offer a fantastic power-to-weight ratio, with 1,953 horsepower and 1,416 pound-foot of torque.

The Owl Roadster's battery is 69 kilowatt-hours, operates at 800 volts, and supports fast charging, reaching an 80% charge from 20% in 45 minutes.

It has a range of up to 155 miles on a full charge, enabling longer road trips without frequent stops. With an EV, you'll save significantly on gas, which is always a benefit.

In addition to making fuel costs a thing of the past, driving an EV means less maintenance — these vehicles don't require oil changes, fuel system maintenance, or spark plug changes, saving time and money.

Drivers will need to stick with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup rubber tires with this model, though, because its power causes standard tires to wear out quickly.

There are a few caveats. Aspark is only making 20 Owl Roadsters, so they'll likely sell quickly, and each costs an eye-watering $3.5 million. One Reddit commenter was highly impressed.

"That's so cool," they remarked.

