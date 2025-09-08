High-tech EV hypercar sets mind-blowing new speed record — plus, 4 more stories you need to know this week

The record was set at the Automotive Testing Papenburg test track this August.

EVs are getting a surprising break from the IRS, the fastest EV on Earth just hit a new milestone, and a wild-looking new electric superbike is hitting the market — here's that and all other news you need to know about clean machines right now.

You now have a little extra time to receive the EV tax credit

We all thought that Sept. 30 was the drop-dead date to take delivery of your new EV in order to benefit from the $7,500 credit.

But the IRS has just stepped in to clarify that you don't need to have the vehicle by then, or have paid for it. So long as you've signed a binding contract and put a deposit down, you can take delivery and pay the balance later, according to InsideEVs.

As Americans lose EV tax incentives, Brits are gaining them

The U.K. government has just named the first cars to benefit from its new program for encouraging EV ownership.

Ford's Puma Gen-E and e-Tourneo Courier will qualify for the American-dollar equivalent of a $5,067 rebate, which applies to new cars costing up to $50,000, according to the BBC. The most efficient cars will receive the highest cash rebates, and some two dozen other models have been listed as deserving a more modest $2,000 sum.

The Fastest EV on Earth just hit over 293 miles per hour

BYD's sub-brand, Yangwang, just claimed a new EV speed record with a very special track edition of its U9 supercar.

According to TopGear, that compares to 268 miles per hour for the Rimac Nevera R and 272 for the Aspark Owl. The record was set at the Automotive Testing Papenburg test track this August.

A new EV Superbike looks like it was built in the future

Most EVs these days look … ordinary. But Indian electric motorcycle firm Ola has unveiled a timetable for a new bike that looks just like how we dreamed the future would look, back in 1980.

The Diamondhead resembles its name: all sharp angles and flat planes. According to RideApart, it will do 0 to 60 in a hair-ripping two seconds, which is faster than most of today's hypercars.

Waymo has arrived in New York City

The news that self-driving cabs have been given the green light to start testing in New York City has been hailed by supporters of autonomous tech and decried by some who say the city is the worst place for them.

For now, a total of eight Waymo self-driving cars will be allowed in lower Manhattan and parts of Downtown Brooklyn, according to Gothamist. And instead of picking up baffled New Yorkers, they will have a test driver inside.

NYC's legendary yellow cabs were decimated by the arrival of Uber and competitors, and critics say this is yet another devastating blow to self-employed ride-hail drivers and what remains of the traditional taxi industry.

NYC's legendary yellow cabs were decimated by the arrival of Uber and competitors, and critics say this is yet another devastating blow to self-employed ride-hail drivers and what remains of the traditional taxi industry.