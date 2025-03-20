Scientists uncover major pollution source hiding in everyday items — and it could be affecting your health

Microplastics have begun entering our bodies more than ever.

Plastic waste is an undeniable environmental issue, with everything from water bottles to clothing microfibers cited as the worst offenders. But new research suggests another common material is a majorly overlooked contributor: paint.

What's happening?

A study from the University of Toronto reveals that paint microplastics — tiny particles less than five millimeters in size, though generally much smaller — are widespread in air, water, and food. Yet these remain highly unaccounted for in pollution research.

Scientists found that paint is frequently misidentified in pollution studies. Zoie Diana, a post-doctoral researcher on the subject, stated in a quote to Mirage News that "often, paint will show up as 'anthropogenic unknowns' when characterizing microplastics."

However, evidence now suggests that paint fragments from buildings, roads, boats, and industrial sites may be a leading source of microplastic contamination.

In some locations, paint microplastic concentrations have reached 290,000 particles per kilogram of sediment, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Why is paint pollution a concern?

Microplastics have begun entering our bodies more than ever. These tiny particles have been found in drinking water, food, and now, even human blood.

Once ingested or inhaled, they can accumulate in organs and disrupt biological processes. Some contain harmful additives like heavy metals or chemicals linked to hormone disruption and other health issues.

Unlike more recognizable plastic waste, paint microplastics are harder to trace, making it difficult to measure their full impact. Since paint is so common, it's shedding microscopic pollution into the environment at an alarming rate.

What's being done about paint pollution?

While there's still much to learn about paint microplastics, researchers are working on solutions. Zoie Diana, for instance, is building a spectral library to help scientists identify and categorize paint fragments more effectively.

In addition to these efforts, scientists are also exploring ways to mitigate microplastic-related health risks.

A recent study found that anthocyanins, antioxidants found in fruits and flowers, may help counteract some of the harmful effects of microplastic exposure.

For individuals, using eco-friendly, low-plastic paints and properly containing paint waste during home projects can help limit pollution. It's also beneficial for individuals to look into new ways to cut down their plastic use in general.

With more research and action, we can tackle paint microplastic pollution and protect our health and environment.

