  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists uncover major pollution source hiding in everyday items — and it could be affecting your health

Microplastics have begun entering our bodies more than ever.

by Samantha Hindman
Microplastics have begun entering our bodies more than ever.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Plastic waste is an undeniable environmental issue, with everything from water bottles to clothing microfibers cited as the worst offenders. But new research suggests another common material is a majorly overlooked contributor: paint.

What's happening?

A study from the University of Toronto reveals that paint microplastics — tiny particles less than five millimeters in size, though generally much smaller — are widespread in air, water, and food. Yet these remain highly unaccounted for in pollution research.

Scientists found that paint is frequently misidentified in pollution studies. Zoie Diana, a post-doctoral researcher on the subject, stated in a quote to Mirage News that "often, paint will show up as 'anthropogenic unknowns' when characterizing microplastics."

However, evidence now suggests that paint fragments from buildings, roads, boats, and industrial sites may be a leading source of microplastic contamination.

In some locations, paint microplastic concentrations have reached 290,000 particles per kilogram of sediment, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Why is paint pollution a concern?

Microplastics have begun entering our bodies more than ever. These tiny particles have been found in drinking water, food, and now, even human blood.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Once ingested or inhaled, they can accumulate in organs and disrupt biological processes. Some contain harmful additives like heavy metals or chemicals linked to hormone disruption and other health issues.

Unlike more recognizable plastic waste, paint microplastics are harder to trace, making it difficult to measure their full impact. Since paint is so common, it's shedding microscopic pollution into the environment at an alarming rate. 

What's being done about paint pollution?

While there's still much to learn about paint microplastics, researchers are working on solutions. Zoie Diana, for instance, is building a spectral library to help scientists identify and categorize paint fragments more effectively.

In addition to these efforts, scientists are also exploring ways to mitigate microplastic-related health risks. 

Do you ever put plastic containers in your microwave?

No way 👎

Sometimes 🤷

Yes 👍

I don't have a microwave 🤓

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A recent study found that anthocyanins, antioxidants found in fruits and flowers, may help counteract some of the harmful effects of microplastic exposure.

For individuals, using eco-friendly, low-plastic paints and properly containing paint waste during home projects can help limit pollution. It's also beneficial for individuals to look into new ways to cut down their plastic use in general. 

With more research and action, we can tackle paint microplastic pollution and protect our health and environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x