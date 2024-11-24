Experts stunned by unexpected potential of ordinary public waste: 'We have to make the most of it'

The lead researcher … sees the findings as proof that there is a lot of potential for valuable nutrients in common trash.

Spain-based experts have big plans for public trash.

A report released by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona details a study into turning organic municipal solid waste — defined as food scraps, yard trimmings, cardboard, and other garbage by ScienceDirect — into fertilizer.

The research could result in big wins for the planet in multiple ways. Municipal waste can provide enough compost for 8% of the nutrients needed for urban and suburban agriculture. The waste-based soil additives could supplant enough mineral fertilizers to offset 39% of water eutrophication that happens when it leaches into the environment. What's more, the ironically cleaner garbage-sourced substance could cut fertilizer's impact on planet overheating by an astounding 130%, all per a news release from the research team.

The study was completed by the university's Institute of Environmental Science and Technology. It focused on the Barcelona metropolitan area.

Lead researcher and study author Juan David Arosemena sees the findings as proof that there is a lot of potential for valuable nutrients in common trash.

"However, to take full advantage of its benefits, certain barriers that currently hinder the circularity of nutrients in cities should be removed," he said in the news release.

The 13,750 acres of agricultural area in and around Barcelona needs a combined 1,474 tons of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to grow produce. Nutrient runoff from fertilizers can harm water life, as noted by the United States Department of Agriculture. Stateside, agency experts are at work to prevent field erosion from affecting the Mississippi River and eventually the Gulf of Mexico, according to a USDA video.

At the University of Texas, scientists are working on a hydrogel that can be applied to fields to capture excess nitrates before they leave fields and cause harm.

In the Barcelona study area, the scientists estimate that about 113 tons of the key plant-boosting nutrients can be recovered from the roughly 5,106 tons of compost derived from the area's municipal waste each year. The nutrients could help to grow legumes, fruits, and vegetables, the researchers report.

Additionally, using the compost can help to reduce harmful methane emissions from landfill waste. Methane is a powerful planet warmer, outpacing even carbon dioxide with its heat-trapping potency in the short term, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Biogas production and limiting air pollution generated when making common fertilizers are other benefits touted by Arosemena.

"Compost, on the other hand, is made from our waste and provides the same nutrients as the mineral fertilizer; we have to make the most of it, and thus close the cycle," the expert said in the summary.

To be successful, Arosemena added that urban soil needs to be improved, public perception about compost as a soil additive needs to change, and policy needs to become friendly to the concept.

In the meantime, there are some easy ways to eat cleaner, cheaper food that you can take advantage of immediately. Growing your own grub in a backyard or porch garden can save you hundreds of dollars a year with a small investment.

Using homegrown produce in a couple of plant-based meals a week can save you more money while also reducing the risk for certain diseases, according to Harvard University experts. If you are interested in trying a few veggie-inspired dishes, Mayo Clinic also has some tips to get you started.

