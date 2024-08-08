Game-changing material turns sunlight and water into clean fuel: 'Sustainable and efficient energy solutions'

Oregon State University researchers working on a way to make cleaner hydrogen have been busy beavers. As a result, they have developed a material that leverages sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, OSU reported.

The science is happening on the molecular level — measured in tiny micromoles. But the team is optimistic the research will lead to something big. The goal is to make a high-speed, efficient, clean, and cost-effective way to make a reliable fuel source for transportation, chemical manufacturing, metal refining, and plastic-making, all per a lab summary.

Hydrogen produces mainly water when used in a fuel cell, eliminating heat-trapping air pollution generated from gas-burning vehicles. It's part of the government's clean-energy strategy, and its use and production is even being vetted as part of a big U.S. Energy Department-backed project in Texas.

In Oregon, the research is focused on crystalline, porous materials called metal organic frameworks. Simply put, the substance's nano-sized pores and other structural elements help it to produce hydrogen from sunlight and water.

"Water is an abundant source of hydrogen, and photocatalysis offers a method to harness the Earth's abundant solar energy for hydrogen production," project lead Kyriakos Stylianou, from the university's College of Science, said in the report. Photocatalysis uses chemical catalysts to improve the rate of a reaction that occurs by absorbing light.

The procedure involves some in-depth lab work and chemistry. The recipe is a complementary list of ingredients well-suited for the task, per the experts. The team tested multiple combinations until they found a "clear winner" that "exhibited the fastest hydrogen production rate and a high quantum yield," Stylianou said in the OSU summary.

In an hour, a gram of the material, dubbed RTTA-1 by the researchers, made more than 10,700 micromoles of hydrogen. It utilized light particles "at an impressive rate of 10%." So, every time 100 photons hit RTTA-1, there were 10 that helped to make hydrogen, all per the experts.

Hydrogen is being developed as a scalable fuel option for vehicles and even planes. The cleaner fuel could help transform our energy sector to avoid worst-case climate scenarios caused by worldwide overheating.

There are some hurdles to overcome. Natural gas is primarily used to make hydrogen through a process called steam-methane reforming. Electrolysis, another method, uses electricity to split hydrogen from water. It's a cleaner process when renewable sources supply the power, all according to the Energy Information Administration.

The Sierra Club has some other concerns, as well. For one, the club cites nitrogen oxide pollution that is released when hydrogen is burned to make electricity as a detriment to human health. The government acknowledges the nitrogen oxide fumes during combustion but claims the impact can mostly be mitigated with "existing and emerging technologies."

Regardless, the lab work is continuing in Oregon and elsewhere. In Chicago, for example, a team is working on a way to make hydrogen from sunlight and biowaste.

Stylianou seems to be confident in the work from his lab so far, "contributing to the development of sustainable and efficient energy solutions," he said.

If you are looking for a clean and healthy transportation option while the hydrogen projects develop, consider biking more. Bicycling to work 10 or more days a month could cut $150 or more in fuel costs from your yearly expenses — with only some perspiration as a byproduct.

