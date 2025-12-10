Scientists make major breakthrough that could revolutionize what happens to old plastic: 'Much more effective'

Plastic pollution has been a steadily growing concern for years. Not only does the physical waste present a challenge for communities, but plastics also release chemical additives, such as organophosphate esters, which can be harmful when leached into the soil or nearby waterways.

In a recent study published in Environmental and Biogeochemical Processes, a team of researchers took a closer look at the ability of iron oxide minerals to change or break down these OPEs. This could potentially limit how long plastic additives remain toxic after breaking down in the environment.

The researchers found that three common iron oxyhydroxide nanoparticles were able to "effectively catalyze the hydrolysis of 4-nitrophenyl phosphate, a model OPE contaminant" in pH levels similar to our environment. Goethite, akaganeite, and lepidocrocite each worked well on their own, but their performances varied depending on the specific crystal form of the mineral.

In a press release, Chuanjia Jiang, co-author of the study and an associate professor at Nankai University, explained that the study's findings could have important implications for understanding the environmental impacts and ecological risks of OPEs released from plastic pollution.

"Plastic additives like OPEs are designed to improve materials but end up as invisible pollutants that persist in the environment," said Jiang. "Our research shows that the tiny details of mineral structure can determine how quickly and efficiently these compounds are broken down."

When comparing how each iron mineral interacted with the breakdown of harmful additives by surface area, the researchers determined that lepidocrocite works the fastest, followed by akaganeite, then goethite.





"This crystal-dependent behavior explains why some forms of the same mineral can be much more effective catalysts than others," Jiang added. "It also highlights the need to consider nanoscale structure when assessing the environmental fate of pollutants."

According to data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, over 440 million tons of new plastic are produced annually. A large portion of this plastic production includes a significant amount of single-use plastic, which can commonly find its way into our landfills or even be scattered around the environment as litter. In fact, less than 10% of all plastic is properly recycled.

By better understanding the critical role that iron minerals play in controlling how OPEs and other plastic additives break down in the environment, more research can be conducted to help improve the accuracy of models used to predict the persistence of these pollutants in soil and water and the risks of each plastic additive.

