Major US airport announces partnership with Chinese brand that could transform travel experience: 'Showcases a forward-thinking approach'

Global electric vehicle champion BYD is introducing battery-electric shuttle buses to Oakland International Airport in Alameda, California. As the fourth-largest airport in the state, serving around 11 million passengers annually, OAK's incorporation of EVs is sure to make an impact.

It is introducing five new K9MD shuttles, each of which seats 42, for passengers and employees. Powered by long-lasting lithium-ion phosphate batteries, these climate-friendly buses release zero tailpipe pollution and are thus a step up from conventional airport shuttles.

"This step paves the way for the eventual electrification of the airport's remaining shuttle buses, which are currently powered by renewable natural gas," the airport reported in a May news release. "Fleet electrification will continue over the next decade until OAK reaches a 100% zero-emission shuttle bus fleet."

OAK is no stranger to taking eco-conscious initiatives. Both RNG-based vehicles and electric vehicles have significantly less planet-warming impact than those powered by traditional fuels; RNG vehicles achieve this by capturing methane from waste, and EVs do so by cutting reliance on combustion altogether. The electric shuttles align with OAK's mission of long-term sustainability as well as the airport's commitment to smooth, quiet, and comfortable rides for its passengers, per Electrek.

By setting a goal of reaching zero emissions sometime in the future, OAK is cutting down on its carbon pollution and the reverberations of the overheating planet, from intensified weather events to global food and public health insecurities.

With this latest order, it looks like the Chinese brand BYD — responsible for these new electric shuttles as well as other automobiles worldwide — will soon find itself among leading EV developers in California.

"Another lost opportunity for EV makers here in the U.S.," one user commented on Electrek.

"This ambitious project showcases a forward-thinking approach to environmental stewardship without compromising on efficiency," the airport noted.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.