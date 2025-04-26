Researchers uncover hidden weapon driving massive crop losses: 'This could help ... secure global food supplies'

The rice supply has been shrinking in recent years with extreme weather impacting crops.

Scientists have discovered the enzyme used by disease-causing fungi to destroy food crops — and it may be the key to creating more resilient plants.

Researchers from Australian National University, in collaboration with German and American scientists, found that Nudix hydrolase enzymes compromise healthy plant cells, according to a new study in Science.

Some fungi feed on plants to survive. They release Nudix hydrolase, which tricks crops such as rice and corn into activating a "starvation-like response," per a news release. This weakens the plant's immune system and leaves it susceptible to disease.

The discovery of the enzyme can help scientists develop more resilient crops and prevent fungal disease, which causes farmers to lose 23% of their crops annually. Scientists believe they can engineer crops to deactivate the enzyme, creating a safeguard against infection.

"Understanding what the enzyme looks like gave us critical insights into how it is used by pathogens to attack plants," lead author Carl McCombe said.

ANU associate professor Simon Williams, who contributed to the research, said that the discovery can help curb rice blast disease.

"Rice is a critically important food staple, and losses from rice blast could feed 60 million people each year," Williams said.

Williams noted that the discovery could be applied to other fruits and vegetables, as well.

"This could involve engineering the plant's immune system to detect the enzyme or block its function. This could help farmers protect their crops and secure global food supplies," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that rice is a staple food for over half the world's population. The rice supply, however, has been shrinking in recent years with extreme weather impacting crops. This can lead to food insecurity, which the United Nations projects will impact more than 582 million people by 2030.

Developing resilient crops helps farmers have better harvests and creates a more stable food supply. Crop shortages lead to higher prices at grocery stores, so finding solutions for a more reliable output is critical to maintaining affordable access to essential ingredients.

While it's unclear when scientists will engineer more disease-resistant crops, this finding provides the roadmap for developing them, which is promising for the future of our global food supply.

