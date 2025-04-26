  • Tech Tech

Researchers uncover hidden weapon driving massive crop losses: 'This could help ... secure global food supplies'

The rice supply has been shrinking in recent years with extreme weather impacting crops.

by Daysia Tolentino
The rice supply has been shrinking in recent years with extreme weather impacting crops.

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists have discovered the enzyme used by disease-causing fungi to destroy food crops — and it may be the key to creating more resilient plants. 

Researchers from Australian National University, in collaboration with German and American scientists, found that Nudix hydrolase enzymes compromise healthy plant cells, according to a new study in Science

Some fungi feed on plants to survive. They release Nudix hydrolase, which tricks crops such as rice and corn into activating a "starvation-like response," per a news release. This weakens the plant's immune system and leaves it susceptible to disease. 

The discovery of the enzyme can help scientists develop more resilient crops and prevent fungal disease, which causes farmers to lose 23% of their crops annually. Scientists believe they can engineer crops to deactivate the enzyme, creating a safeguard against infection.

"Understanding what the enzyme looks like gave us critical insights into how it is used by pathogens to attack plants," lead author Carl McCombe said. 

ANU associate professor Simon Williams, who contributed to the research, said that the discovery can help curb rice blast disease.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"Rice is a critically important food staple, and losses from rice blast could feed 60 million people each year," Williams said. 

Williams noted that the discovery could be applied to other fruits and vegetables, as well. 

"This could involve engineering the plant's immune system to detect the enzyme or block its function. This could help farmers protect their crops and secure global food supplies," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that rice is a staple food for over half the world's population. The rice supply, however, has been shrinking in recent years with extreme weather impacting crops. This can lead to food insecurity, which the United Nations projects will impact more than 582 million people by 2030. 

Which of these groups has the biggest role to play in reducing food waste?

Grocery stores 🛒

Restaurants 🍝

Individuals 🗑️

The government 👩‍⚖️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Developing resilient crops helps farmers have better harvests and creates a more stable food supply. Crop shortages lead to higher prices at grocery stores, so finding solutions for a more reliable output is critical to maintaining affordable access to essential ingredients. 

While it's unclear when scientists will engineer more disease-resistant crops, this finding provides the roadmap for developing them, which is promising for the future of our global food supply. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x