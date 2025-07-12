Groundbreaking new tech aims to solve major issue in shipping industry: 'The solution to one of the biggest conundrums'

"If we could do this right now, there would be an enormous pent-up demand."

Massive cargo ships crisscross the globe every day, hauling everything from smartphones to sneakers. But behind the scenes, these vessels burn thick, dirty bunker fuel that makes shipping one of the biggest climate offenders on the planet.

Now, according to India Shipping News, a team of engineers, energy experts, and shipbuilders is pushing to swap that fuel for something far more controversial and potentially game-changing: nuclear power.

Together, ships are responsible for about 3% of global planet-warming gas pollution, more than Japan releases in a year. And while the International Maritime Organization has set targets to slash that pollution by 30% by 2030 and hit net zero by 2050, there's no clear path to get there. Alternative fuels like hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia, while in development, are not ready to scale fast enough or cheaply enough to power full fleets of vessels.

Mikal Boe, chief executive officer of Core Power Ltd., calls it an "insurmountable problem."

"This is the solution to one of the biggest conundrums," he said. "If we could do this right now, there would be an enormous pent-up demand."

Core Power is leading an ambitious effort to get a nuclear-powered cargo ship in the water by 2035. The team includes U.S. utility Southern Company, the company behind America's first new nuclear plant in decades, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. The group plans to use a next-gen reactor design from TerraPower, a nuclear startup founded by Bill Gates.

The plan hinges on using next-generation fission reactors. Fission works by splitting atoms to release heat, which generates electricity without burning dirty energy sources or producing pollution. These new reactors are designed to operate at normal pressure, unlike traditional nuclear systems, making them safer and easier to contain in case of an accident.

Boe said the goal is an emergency planning zone "no bigger than the ship."

Unlike solar or wind, fission doesn't depend on the weather. It can deliver consistent power, which could allow ships to operate at full speed without stopping to refuel or sacrificing space for fuel tanks. That could mean quicker trips, lower costs, and more room for cargo.

Skeptics point out major roadblocks. Insurers currently won't touch nuclear-powered commercial ships, and without insurance, ports won't let them dock. Safety experts also warn about piracy, sabotage, and the potential for radiation leaks on less-durable civilian ships.

Still, for some experts, nuclear's edge is clear. "Those alternative fuels will not be there when we need them," said Jose Esteve, offshore gas and power market leader for Bureau Veritas SA. "Not at a cost that makes them a viable alternative."

If safety and regulatory hurdles can be cleared, fission-powered shipping could mark a turning point for one of the world's hardest-to-decarbonize industries. It's a high-risk bet, but it just might pay off.

