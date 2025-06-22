Energy CEO heads to White House after executive action clears way for next-gen nuclear power: 'Clear alignment'

Oklo, a Santa Clara, California-based nuclear technology company, received a boost when President Donald Trump signed executive orders to expedite nuclear energy approval and strengthen America's nuclear supply chain, per Business Wire.

The executive orders direct government agencies to work more efficiently as customers and supporters of new energy technologies. They focus on modernizing how companies license, fuel, and build advanced nuclear power to meet growing energy demand.

Oklo stands out in the nuclear space because it's developing fast fission power plants that can recycle used nuclear material and convert it into clean, reliable power. The company already has an active site use permit from the Department of Energy, making it the only advanced nuclear developer with this approval.

Nuclear fission energy works by splitting atoms to release massive amounts of energy with zero carbon pollution. This technology could change how we power our communities by providing clean, reliable electricity that doesn't depend on weather conditions like solar or wind power.

Nuclear plants can run 24/7 for decades without interruption, providing stable electricity prices that protect homes from volatile energy markets.

Oklo's use of recycled nuclear fuel from old reactors means the company can turn what was once considered waste into clean energy, solving two problems simultaneously.

The company's power plants can use fresh uranium or recycled nuclear material, offering flexibility in fuel sourcing. This diversification reduces dependence on dirty energy while creating a more secure supply chain.

By expanding nuclear energy options, such projects can help reduce reliance on polluting coal and gas plants. Cleaner air means fewer respiratory problems, heart disease cases, and other health issues linked to dirty energy sources.

The executive orders also emphasize using existing domestic nuclear fuel to jump-start early projects and strengthen national energy resilience, which could help the United States become more energy independent while creating good-paying jobs in the clean energy sector.

"These executive orders are about enabling deployment. They show clear alignment around the need to modernize how we license, fuel, and build advanced nuclear power to meet rising demand," Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo, said.

