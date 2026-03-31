12-year-old boy achieved nuclear fusion in playroom of family home

With enough determination and access to knowledge, even a teenager can make it happen.

A new generation of young innovators is taking on one of the world's biggest challenges: creating cleaner, more abundant energy.

In late 2025, Texas teen Aidan McMillan made headlines for achieving nuclear fusion at just 12 years old.

But before him, another young scientist had already made history. In 2018, Jackson Oswalt became the youngest person ever to achieve nuclear fusion — just hours before his 13th birthday, according to Energy Reporters.

Oswalt, from Memphis, Tennessee, began his journey with a moment of self-reflection. After spending countless hours playing video games, he realized he craved a pursuit with a greater purpose.

"I realized that, in the grand scheme of things, video games had no role to play. So, I changed my ways," said Oswalt, per Guinness World Records. "Immediately, I switched to the closest thing to video games in real life: science."

Inspired by fellow teen scientist Taylor Wilson, he began teaching himself physics through online videos and forums. Eventually, he set his sights on building a fusor, which is a device capable of generating plasma through nuclear fusion.

Working out of his bedroom, he sourced parts online and carefully assembled the machine piece by piece. On January 18, 2018, he succeeded, fusing deuterium atoms and replicating the same process that powers the stars.

Experts later verified the achievement, earning Oswalt a Guinness World Record and recognition within the fusion community.

The experiment even drew the attention of federal authorities. Contrary to viral claims of a "raid," detailed here by Snopes, Oswalt clarified that two FBI agents simply visited his home to assess radiation levels and ensure everything was safe. The inspection found no issues, further validating his careful and responsible approach.

"Fortunately, I remained a free man," Oswalt later joked on X.

While Oswalt's device didn't produce usable energy, it demonstrated something powerful: nuclear fusion is possible beyond the confines of billion-dollar laboratories. With enough determination, access to knowledge, and responsible stewardship, even a teenager can make it happen.

"Almost every single part came from eBay," he wrote on X. "Liquidated research and military facilities would dump tons of valuable equipment for cheap, sometimes in perfect condition. The turbomolecular pump I got for a few hundred dollars was worth nearly $15,000 new."

That accessibility matters because nuclear fusion has long been regarded as the holy grail of clean energy. Unlike conventional nuclear power, fusion generates no long-lived radioactive waste and carries far fewer safety risks.

If scientists can unlock the secret to producing more energy than the process consumes, fusion could deliver virtually limitless power and revolutionize the global energy system.

Today, Oswalt continues to innovate, working in artificial intelligence and exploring new technological frontiers.

Meanwhile, teens like McMillan are picking up where he left off, proving that curiosity and ambition can open doors that once seemed impossible.

"I wanted to show that even though I was young, I could do serious things," Oswalt said.

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