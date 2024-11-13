Scientists achieve major milestone in quest for nuclear fusion reactor: 'Holy grail of clean energy'

Scientists at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, a national lab run by the U.S. Department of Energy, recently achieved a major milestone in the development of a nuclear fusion reactor, Interesting Engineering reported.

The milestone came in the form of the first quadrant of a super-powerful magnet for the core of the Princeton Lab's National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) nuclear fusion reactor.

The scientists described their development as "two high-current magnets [joined] to create the toroidal field-ohmic heating coil (TF-OH) bundle." They further explained by noting that, "The magnets make up the core of the NSTX-U, similar to the core of an apple."

To break it down a bit further: The core is indeed similar to the core of an apple, if we imagine an apple that is incredibly difficult to build, but may one day have the capability to deliver virtually unlimited clean, renewable energy to replace the dirty energy sources overheating our planet.

Also, much like an apple core, you probably shouldn't eat it.

There are existing nuclear reactors creating energy, but those reactors use a process called nuclear fission — the reaction where atoms split apart. The scientists at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory are attempting to create a nuclear fusion reactor that would create energy by slamming atoms together, mimicking the process that powers the sun.

If successful, a nuclear fusion reactor could provide virtually unlimited clean energy, which has led some to dub it the "holy grail of clean energy."

Although the dream of a fully functional commercial nuclear fusion reactor has yet to be realized, the work of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory reportedly brings it one step closer.

"These magnets are critical to the NSTX-U experiment, and the team has been laser focused on this assembly," laboratory director Steve Cowley said. "Constructing the first quadrant is a big achievement."

