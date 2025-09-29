Scientists make key breakthrough in effort to reproduce the sun's power: 'Can we help lead the world?'

Scientists at Durham University in England have successfully completed a program involving tests of 5,500 superconducting wires meant for housing the core of the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor project, according to Interesting Engineering.

Nuclear fusion is the process in which two atomic nuclei form a heavier single one, releasing a tremendous amount of energy. This is the same type of process that powers our sun. This differs from nuclear fission, which is used to power nuclear reactors used for energy today. Nuclear fusion energy could create about four times more energy per unit of fuel than nuclear fission, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, we haven't achieved nuclear fusion for practical energy generation yet.

The test from Durham University could provide one of the next steps to achieving nuclear fusion. Its team performed over 13,000 measurements on the 5,500 superconducting wires it received over the course of the program. The wires are intended for use in for building a powerful magnetic cage that can contain nuclear plasma heated to as high as 302 million degrees Fahrenheit, as Interesting Engineering reported.

"What makes this work particularly significant is the statistical analysis carried out on this enormous dataset," a press release on the news said.

The researchers' method provided reliable and effective wires, which are normally hard to test under repeated heat. This can help create consistent wires for accurate testing, bringing us closer to achieving nuclear fusion.

"The United Kingdom leads the world in the manufacture of MRI body scanners using superconducting magnets," said Durham University professor Damian Hampshire in the Interesting Engineering report. "The question is can we help lead the world with the commercialization of fusion power generation using superconducting magnets?"

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

According to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, the world by 2050 could be using twice the amount of energy that we use today. Fossil fuel sources, such as coal and gas, are finite and contribute to global warming, but nuclear fusion could eventually provide a nearly unlimited supply of more affordable and reliable energy.

Experts believe we won't achieve commercially viable nuclear fusion until the 2030s at the earliest. Many tests will have to be conducted to understand the effects of nuclear fusion. The technology has a low carbon footprint and could reduce pollution, and fusion has the potential for avoiding the dangerous, long-lasting radioactive waste of fission.

Recently, scientists at Princeton also made a major step in creating a superpowerful magnet for the core of a nuclear fusion reactor, while a Chinese tech company developed a magnetic-field structure to enhance its control of nuclear fusion.

Collaboration could help provide a path toward nuclear fusion, as last year, the U.S. and Japan announced a partnership to further the development of nuclear fusion. Further funding and training will also decide what the future of nuclear fusion could be.

"The U.K. government has committed £2.5 billion [about $3.35 billion] to fusion research and is building its own prototype plant, STEP, on a former coal site in Nottinghamshire," the Durham University press release noted. "The university is also a lead partner in the UK's Centre for Doctoral Training in Fusion Power, helping train the next generation of scientists and engineers."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.