Scientists achieve breakthrough solution to decades-long issue with virtually limitless energy device: 'Charting a path'

While nuclear fusion technology would prove a promising energy source with zero carbon pollution and minimal radioactive waste if successfully commercialized, scientists are still struggling to navigate its financial and technical roadblocks.

On that front, researchers at California's TAE Technologies have made significant strides in reducing the cost and complexity of fusion technology without compromising on its extraordinary efficiency.

Ordinarily, fusion requires engineers to generate plasma at extremely high temperatures and to confine the energy released, often with Field-Reversed Configuration technology, TAE explained in a release.

The FRC tech produces its own internal magnetic field to yield up to 100 times more energy than a typical tokamak reactor and makes hydrogen-boron fuel — "the cleanest, safest, and most sustainable option for the planet," noted the release — more viable.

Unfortunately, plasma formation using the FRC has so far proven both costly and unstable.

TAE Technologies' solution, published in the journal Nature Communications, involves injecting neutral particle beams into the company's new advanced particle accelerator "Norm" to heat and stabilize an FRC plasma.

The engineers' findings have the potential to "[reduce] the machine's size, complexity and cost by up to 50% and [optimize] for economic competitiveness and commercial viability," the release continued.

As demands for global energy production continue to rise under our growing populations and industrial developments, moving away from dirty energy becomes increasingly important to avert environmental catastrophe.

Burning fuels like coal and oil releases carbon pollution into our atmosphere — 36.8 billion tonnes in 2023, and still rising, according to NASA's Earth Observatory — and traps heat on our planet. The ripple effects of rising temperatures include more intense extreme weather events and threats to our food and crop supply.

Fusion technology supplies massive amounts of power without any reliance on fuel-burning, and without the radioactive waste problem that afflicts today's fission-based technology.

Commercializing fusion technology may not only limit the climate impact of energy generation, but it could also slash utility costs for the average individual by enabling power companies to more easily and efficiently keep up with demand.

TAE's "Norm" development, for instance, may "[chart] a path for streamlined devices that directly addresses the commercially critical metrics of cost, efficiency, and reliability," theorized Michl Binderbauer, CEO of TAE Technologies.

"This milestone significantly accelerates TAE's path to commercial hydrogen-boron fusion that will deliver a safe, clean, and virtually limitless energy source for generations to come," Binderbauer added.

"Norm" is set to precede TAE's next reactor prototype, "Copernicus," which TAE engineers anticipate will demonstrate fusion as a viable energy source before 2030.

As TAE continues to research and refine its technology, TAE's first full-fledged nuclear fusion power plant, known as "Da Vinci," will hopefully come online in the early 2030s.

