Energy firm revolutionizes power generation with innovative new technology: 'On track to make a big impact'

The power of the sun, wind, and water could all be combined into energy, courtesy of an innovation from NoviOcean, according to Interesting Engineering.

The Swedish firm hopes to revolutionize clean energy with the Hybrid Energy Converter, a 38-meter-long floating power plant with solar panels and wind turbines that, combined with energy from waves, could generate energy with lower costs and lower environmental impact.

"Our NoviOcean machine maximizes renewable energy by combining wave, wind, and solar power in a single solution, ensuring energy generation even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing," NoviOcean founder and CEO Jan Skjoldhammer posted on LinkedIn. "Each unit can power over 1,000 households a day."

In the fall of 2023, NoviOcean won the German Startup4Climate competition for its design. The plant looks like a float, anchored to the bottom of the water. The six wind turbines and solar panels on top of the plant combine with a turbine powered by waves to generate about 1 megawatt of energy, enough to power at least 670 homes.

According to Interesting Engineering, this approach delivers more consistent energy through waves and won't visually disturb coastlines.

Wind and solar power are popular alternatives to traditional forms of energy, like coal and gas, as they help reduce air pollution and harmful pollutants from dirty energy and are better for public health.

Now, there is even more acceptance that wave power can also positively impact our energy production, as the U.S. Department of Energy suggests 60% of our energy could be produced by waves.

Other companies are looking to harness wave power, like Australian company Carnegie Clean Energy's CETO submerged design and Ocean Power Technologies's buoy. NoviOcean's is one of the few to combine wave power with wind and solar.

"We're currently seeking funding and are on track to make a big impact in the renewable energy world," said Skjoldhammer.

NoviOcean recently secured SEK 30 million in grants (roughly $2.8 million USD) and hopes to receive $13 million more to ramp up production and perform more tests of the plant. Then, NoviOcean will launch a full-scale pilot project, partnering with an offshore wind project, potentially in North or South America, to maximize potential.

